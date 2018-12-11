The top 5 new Italian restaurants in Toronto

New Italian restaurants in Toronto rely on the traditions of scratch cooking and fresh ingredients, but aren’t afraid to go all out with truffle shavings, poached eggs, and caviar. We also saw a trend away from meat on Italian menus this year with more vegetarian and pescatarian options.

Here are my picks for the top new Italian restaurants in Toronto.

Wood-fired pizzas, delicate pastas, and a killer steak tartare on the menu have made this Little Italy restaurant’s transformation from Bestellen into an Italian spot a success.

This new Italian small plates spot with a bold mocktail list takes up residence in the charming Brockton Village corner space, where Branca used to be.

Pescatarian fare shines, and is supported by a strong wine list at this Italian-leaning restaurant in Leslieville.

Leslieville’s Italian spot Lil’ Baci gave its concept a 180 this year and now serves a chalkboard menu of daily-changing pastas that find their way into brunch items.

Pastas handmade by a former Buca chef can now be found inside this Little Italy haunt marked by a flickering lantern.