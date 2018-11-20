The top 5 new restaurants in Leslieville and Riverside

Restaurants in Leslieville and Riverside have only added to the peaceful but sparkling landscape of quality options that pepper the area east of the DVP.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in Leslieville and Riverside.

Jeff Bovis brings some Ufficio magic east with this airy Logan and Gerrard restaurant that marries light seafood and fine wines.

Know exactly where your next meal is coming from at this restaurant near Queen and Boulton, which not only prepares all its beef-based dishes from scratch, but actually sources the meat from local farms themselves and butcher everything right in the shop.

The popular local craft cider brand now has a physical home in the form of this brick-and-mortar cider-making operation at Queen and Broadview that serves comforting Canadian-inspired cuisine alongside special Brickworks one-offs and seasonal experiments.

A chalkboard menu of fresh pasta and burrata specials changes daily at this place near Queen and Logan that also does Italian brunch, such as spaghetti carbonara topped with a poached egg.

Epic paella feasts and high-end tapas are the things to get at this restaurant at the corner of Queen and Coady.