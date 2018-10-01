New restaurants in Toronto are part glitz and glam, part old school technique. We now have more sources for handmade momos and tortillas, along with sophisticated small plates of all stripes and high-end steak.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Filipino bar fusion food such as longanisa sandwiches, steak foie gras fried rice, mussels, dumplings and pan de sal now accompanies cocktails under the Templar Hotel in the Entertainment District.

The folks behind Figures now have this place taking over the Blowfish space at King and Bathurst, festooned with pop art and serving truffle poppers, mac n’ cheese fingers, titanic burgers and even skillet cookies.

There’s now an even more casual taqueria version of the popular Parkdale spot across from Trinity Bellwoods, serving their classic tacos on takeout trays and margaritas and micheladas in plastic cups.

Jen Agg may have shuttered Black Hoof but always has something else on the go, this time a project with long-time partner David Grieg that transforms the old West Queen West Swan space into a diner with French flair.

It’s been a long time coming, but the Leemo Han project that’s been slated to take over Bloordale’s Holy Oak forever is finally open now, serving food and drink in the dim space transformed into a jungle-like environment.

The folks from Campechano have brought their tortilla-making flair to the College and Bathurst area in the form of this new project.

Greektown may not be necessarily known for Tibetan food, but it has a great representation of the country’s signature dumplings made by hand at this place.

The Food Dudes are now dishing out made-to-order thin crust pizzas from this little pink building in Leslieville.

Cabbagetown now has a new spot for hot and steamy bowls of Japanese noodle soup just in time for fall.

This ancient steak house in Etobicoke has been made over in a breathtaking way, feeling like a trip back in time with grandiose decor and bistro classics.