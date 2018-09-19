Toronto's Central Perk cafe from Friends is now open

The Central Perk—I mean, Central Cafe—has officially landed in Toronto.

The much-anticipated iconic coffee shop from Friends has finally come to life, and people have been flocking to 52 Bathurst St. to see if it lives up to the hype.

It's been two years since the cafe was supposed to appear in Toronto and was cancelled last minute due to a possible trademark violation against Warner Bros.

Opening late last month, the cafe is definitely not an exact replica considering the Central Perk was, you know, a TV show set and not a real operating cafe.

There are, however, a few key recognizable features here and there, most notably the quintessential comfy couch lookalike where you and your gaggle of good-looking friends and/or lovers can exchange quips over cups of coffee.

Whether or not they'll have open mic nights for people to sing renditions of Smelly Cat has yet to be seen, but for now, they do have coffee and paninis.