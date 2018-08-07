Eat & Drink
buck a beer

Doug Ford's buck-a-beer for Ontario gets mixed reviews

Cheap beer is coming to Ontario. Or is it? Doug Ford's campaign promise to lower the minimum price of a bottle or can of beer from $1.25 to a buck will take effect this Labour Day weekend but does it actually mean beer will be more affordable at the local LCBO or beer store?

Toronto's craft brewers say they won't be playing this game. In the latest episode of the Only in Toronto podcast we speak to three local breweries and take to the streets to see what Toronto thinks of the buck-a-beer initiative.

Background information on this episode:

Articles referenced in this episode include:

Places mention in this podcast:

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

