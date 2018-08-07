Sportsnet is opening a restaurant in Toronto

Sports fans in Toronto will soon have a new destination for food, drinks, and watching the Blue Jays.

Sportsnet, the sports channel owned by Rogers, just announced the opening of Sportsnet Grill.

Get ready sports fans! Say goodbye to Arriba Restaurant and hello to the Sportsnet Grill! Join us for the official grand opening on August 8th starting at 1pm🎉 pic.twitter.com/TctutpiEqo — Sportsnet Grill (@sportsnetgrill) August 7, 2018

The 220-seat restaurant will be located in the Marriott City Centre Hotel, overlooking the Rogers Centre field.

The space was formerly known as Arriba and was popular with sports fans who wanted to watch the game through its large windows.

Expect a menu stacked with standard pub fare including sliders, tacos, wings, nachos, burgers and salads.

On game days, fans will be able to reserve window table seating during either batting practice or the game. Other tables in the restaurant won't have as stellar views.