Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
sportsnet grill toronto

Sportsnet is opening a restaurant in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Sports fans in Toronto will soon have a new destination for food, drinks, and watching the Blue Jays. 

Sportsnet, the sports channel owned by Rogers, just announced the opening of Sportsnet Grill.

The 220-seat restaurant will be located in the Marriott City Centre Hotel, overlooking the Rogers Centre field.

The space was formerly known as Arriba and was popular with sports fans who wanted to watch the game through its large windows. 

Expect a menu stacked with standard pub fare including sliders, tacos, wings, nachos, burgers and salads.

On game days, fans will be able to reserve window table seating during either batting practice or the game. Other tables in the restaurant won't have as stellar views.

Lead photo by

Mike Boz

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Sportsnet is opening a restaurant in Toronto

Toronto brewers say they won't sell their beer for a buck

This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Freshii, Tinuno, Tim Hortons, Congee Wong

20 street eats to try at the Toronto Food Truck Festival

The 10 most expensive restaurants in Toronto

Doug Ford says buck-a-beer coming to Ontario next month

The 10 biggest tourist trap restaurants in Toronto

Toronto's newest street food cart is serving up steak