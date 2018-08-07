City
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago

dog on go train

A dog took a joyride on the GO train and ended up at Union Station

Dogs—what don't they do? A local pup, Marley, took a ride by himself on the GO over this past weekend and made it to downtown Toronto.

Marley (aka Marbles), a six-year-old Border Collie-Shepherd mix and very good boy from Scarborough, had arrived home on Sunday after a walk and was soundly in the house—or so his owners thought.

It turns out that Marley escaped and made his way to the nearby Rouge Hill GO station, before hopping on a westbound train headed for Union.

Not long after, his owners got a call from a GO train operator who informed them that Marley was safe but headed toward Union station, presumably to catch the tail-end of some Caribana celebrations.

After making plenty of friends and getting lots of scratches and pats from fellow commuters, Marley was reunited with his family.

11/10 for being an adventurous, independent pup. 

Lead photo by

Kia Andersen

