Doug Ford says buck-a-beer coming to Ontario next month

Buck-a-beer is coming to Ontario for Labour Day.

In the midst of ongoing protests, the Ontario government's fight against federal carbon taxing, and the slashing of city council members in half, Doug Ford has announced his newest, super high-priority policy via Twitter: bringing back buck-a-beer, just like he promised.

Happy International Beer Day! As promised, buck-a-beer is coming soon to Ontario, which will be great for beer fans and breweries across our province. I hope everyone enjoys the long weekend responsibly with your beverage of choice. #InternationalBeerDay #BuckABeer #onpoli pic.twitter.com/8gr7kgaZLT — Doug Ford (@fordnation) August 3, 2018

The premiere took to Twitter yesterday — which happened to be International Beer Day — to announce that the policy will come into effect this Labour Day weekend.

To be fair, Ford's spring election campaign essentially revolved around the McGuinty-Hudak era policy of lowering the minimum price of beer to $1 from $1.25, so we can't say we weren't expecting it.

I wonder if the people whose disability increase you cut and who you broke a provincial contract with for basic income can afford your buck a beer. I'd prefer people live like human beings over your cheap suds. But I guess that makes me an elitist and libtard. #jackass — Ed the Sock (@EdtheSock) August 3, 2018

But in the wake of Ford ditching the basic income pilot, cuts to school repairs and disability funds, and his controversial sex-ed curriculum change, people are wondering if cheap beer is really what everyone needs right now.

Man, I’m glad we voted in someone that prioritizes the things that matter. Hello buck a beer, goodbye basic income, environmental protections, mental health funding. @fordnation #ONPoli #ForndNation — Ed Diaz (@Diaz_OER) August 4, 2018

According to the CBC, Ford's government has plans to announce more details about the policy this Tuesday, which will apparently only apply to bottles and cans of beer. Not included is the price of draft beer or the cost of bottle deposits.

Brewers also won't be forced to lower their prices if they don't want to, and according to the CBC's source, the government will be trying to persuade those who don't with an incentivized "buck-a-beer challenge".

Maybe Doug Ford’s buck-a-beer idea isn’t so bad. I mean, I’ll at least be able to afford enough beer to drink myself to sleep for the next four years and pretend none of it ever happened — Zach Kadey (@zach_kadey) August 4, 2018

Ford's government is also prioritizing the expansion of beer and wine sales to grocery, corner and box stores in Ontario — something he promised to do in his Throne Speech last month.