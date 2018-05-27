City
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
doug ford beer

Doug Ford promises buck a beer if elected Ontario Premier

Doug Ford is pulling the ol' buck-a-beer card just days in to campaigning for the provincial election, and people on Twitter are not reacting well to the proposition.

The PC Leader said Saturday in an e-mail, "For too long beer consumers have been forced to pay inflated prices for beer in order to increase the profits of big corporations."

"We’re going to allow price competition for beer and this will save consumers money." 

Many people are confused as to whether or not this is a hoax courtesy of a troll PC Party Twitter account or if it's real.

Since the announcement, people have been taking to Twitter to drag Ford for the out-of-pocket proposal à la Tim Hudak, which – while a nice sentiment – is so passé.

Many are wondering why this buck-a-beer policy is taking centre stage while there are so many other issues for the PC party to campaign on this election.

Also, the fact that this statement comes before the release of a full costed financial platform from the Tories is irking some people.

And also giving rise to some of the funniest memes of the election yet, case and point: this excellent use of the "Is This A Pigeon" meme. 

Many are comparing Ford's attempt at bringing back the minimum price of 24 bottles of beer for $24 to a high school student council platform. 

Others have taken to suggesting some other policies of equal importance, like moderating the hotdog-to-bun ratio.

And reinstating an old policy that will inevitably cut costs and reduce the national debt: Twoonie Tuesdays.

Meanwhile, others are just taking the news at face value. Depending on your priorities, paying $1 per beer again might be worth having Doug Ford as premiere of the province.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

