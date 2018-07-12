Eat & Drink
Doug Ford wants to sell beer and wine in convenience stores

Say what you will about their stance on education, the environment, ethics in political journalism or anything else — but Premier Doug Ford's new Conservative government has some fine ideas when it comes to alcohol.

Ford and company laid out their legislative agenda on Thursday at Queen's Park in a rollicking and rather optimistic Throne Speech called "A Government for the People."

"We have a clear mandate from the people," said the premier of his government's plan.

"We are ending the deadlocked strike at York University so students can get back to school. We are striking the cap-and-trade carbon tax from the books. And we are cancelling unnecessary renewable energy projects to help lower your electricity bills."

With today's Speech from the Throne, the PCs have opened up Parliament for a summer session.

A press release from the provincial government says that they will use this time to "build on the achievements the Government for the People has already made," among many other stated goals — including what sounds like the creation of Michigan-style party stores.

"Your new government will respect consumers and trust adults to make the responsible choices that work best for them," reads a portion of the Throne Speech. "That's why it will expand the sale of beer and wine to convenience stores, grocery stores and big-box stores. 

We'd be able to buy wine at Costco, just like the Americans! And pick up beer with lottery tickets, just like the Quebecois! We can already get booze at the grocery store, so whatever.

You can read the rest of the Throne Speech right here (spoiler: Most of it is about how Ford will save you money, though the "how" is still a bit blurry.)

