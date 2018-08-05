Lebron James and Shaq spotted in Toronto for Caribana

As we all know, Caribana festivities always bring an influx of American tourists to the 6ix every year, but none are more welcome than two of NBA's finest: Lebron and Shaq.

The two MVPs have been spotted around town all weekend making appearances at Caribana-related fetes, as is Lebron's custom.

A post shared by michael henry (@4whaat) on Aug 4, 2018 at 3:14pm PDT

What's news to me is, who knew Shaquille O'Neal — I mean, DJ Diesel — could shatter backboards and amps?

A post shared by Tiffany Lin (@t33fah) on Aug 4, 2018 at 9:29pm PDT

The 19-season NBA vet spent yesterday afternoon at Cabana Pool Bar yesterday dropping beats during his daytime set, looking quite low-key in a black tank.

A post shared by Jose Delgado (@josed1974) on Aug 4, 2018 at 7:19pm PDT

The outdoor club was basically filled to capacity with people curious to see if Shaq can perform on the ones and twos.

Meanwhile the G.O.A.T. Lebron (he just opened a public school, fight me) purportedly played host at Peeks Toronto's party at the Beach Paris Day Club on Friday.

He was also spotted dining at One Restaurant in Yorkville with Brampton-born former Cavs teammate Tristan Thompson yesterday, presumably taking his sweet time before returning down south to the reign of the Hot Cheeto, who recently called the NBA star dumb via Tweet.

Just saw Lebron James chilling in Yorkville. Life is over bye — אסתר (@es_pkatz) August 4, 2018

Sigh — maybe Drake can pull some strings for a Canadian citizenship?