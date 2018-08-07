Eat & Drink
Toronto brewers say they won't sell their beer for a buck

When Doug Ford's PC party ran a campaign with basically no platform during the recent provincial election, one of their only promises was to lower the price of beer to a buck. A seemingly trivial platform issue is shaping up to be quite the political debate. 

Some breweries are starting to come out against the buck-a-beer initiative, stating they refuse to lower their prices.

Many are protesting that the government is funding $1 beers when the funding should be directed to better places: mental health initiatives, environmental issues, and the basic income pilot―all of which have been cut by the new government. 

While Barley Days Brewery (which was conveniently featured in an official statement video posted on Ford's Twitter account) says they will be offering a new brew that sells for $1, other breweries are not down with the controversial policy. 

Great Lakes Brewery has announced on Twitter that they will not be participating in the program, stating that they do not see the advantage of lowering quality and devaluing their product. 

The provincial government has held firm that there will be no punishments for those who do not participate.

They have also said that there will be no financial advantage (ie. subsidies) to those who do participate, but that LCBO stores will offer small incentives like free advertising or premium shelf placement.  

The PCs say buck-a-beer will be implemented in the province by the time Labour Day arrives. 

