The top 5 new hotel restaurants in Toronto

New hotel restaurants in Toronto are some of the swankiest places to dine in the city. These spots are new in town, and so are the tourists that frequent them — but let's be real, Toronto locals looking for a hip night out are just as likely to be found dining here.

Here are my picks for the top new hotel restaurants in Toronto.

The celebrity chef from Korea has brought an eponymous restaurant to the second-floor of Bisha Hotel on Blue Jays Way, along with his famous tuna pizza. With a beautiful space designed by Studio Munge, you won't find a fancier place to indulge in some late-night sushi.

Located on the ground floor of Anndore House — Yonge and Bloor's new 11-storey boutique hotel — is this collaboration between the Italian dining pros behind La Palma and Mercatto. It has all the elegant vibes you'd expect from a restaurant named after a Roman Emperor.

Replacing the existing snack bar Do Not Disturb on the patio of The Beverly Hotel, Carlotta is spicing things up with a Mexican street food menu of jalapeno'd guac and tons of tequila. It's no reservations at this summertime destination for pop up parties and guest DJs.

After renovations, The Broadview Hotel has come out swinging. Not only does this old Riverside hotel have an incredible rooftop, it's also home to a very elegant restaurant (in a throwback kind of way) that serves big ol' steaks and late 19th century-inspired drinks.

The dusty old Holiday Inn in the Annex has been replaced by just-opened pet-friendly Kimpton Saint George, and tagging along is this new gastropub with an affordable menu of chicken wings and mini pizzas. They also run trivia, bingo, darts, and karaoke nights — fun!