This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Bosk, Burger's Priest, Hy's, Freshii, Il Fornello

This week on DineSafe one of the restaurants at the Shangri-La Hotel got in trouble with Toronto health inspectors. Bosk landed nine infractions including two crucial ones.

Find out what other establishments landed in hot water with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Bosk (188 University Ave.)

Inspected on: June 4, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 9 (Significant: 7, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Inspected on: June 4, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Le Paradis (166 Bedford Rd.)

Inspected on: June 4, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Popeyes (1955 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: June 4, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

The Bagel House (1722 Avenue Rd.)

Inspected on: June 5, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Cinco Mexican Restaurant (131 Roncesvalles Ave.)

Inspected on: June 5, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter.

Japanhako (712 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: June 5, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: June 6, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Il Fornello (2901 Bayview Ave.)

Inspected on: June 6, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Inspected on: June 6, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Inspected on: June 6, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Freshii (446 Spadina Rd.)

Inspected on: June 8, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter.

Hopscotch (40 King St. West)

Inspected on: June 8, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to thoroughly re-heat hazardous food items.

Koek Koek (2685 Yonge St.)