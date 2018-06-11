Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Bosk, Burger's Priest, Hy's, Freshii, Il Fornello

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe one of the restaurants at the Shangri-La Hotel got in trouble with Toronto health inspectors. Bosk landed nine infractions including two crucial ones.

Find out what other establishments landed in hot water with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Bosk (188 University Ave.)
  • Inspected on: June 4, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 9 (Significant: 7, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Hy's Steakhouse (120 Adelaide St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 4, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Le Paradis (166 Bedford Rd.)
  • Inspected on: June 4, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Popeyes (1955 Queen St. East)
  • Inspected on: June 4, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
The Bagel House (1722 Avenue Rd.)
  • Inspected on: June 5, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Cinco Mexican Restaurant (131 Roncesvalles Ave.)
  • Inspected on: June 5, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter.
Japanhako (712 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 5, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
The Burger's Priest (1120 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 6, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Il Fornello (2901 Bayview Ave.)
  • Inspected on: June 6, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Ali Baba's (901 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 6, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Her Majesty's Pleasure (556 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 6, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Freshii (446 Spadina Rd.)
  • Inspected on: June 8, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter.
Hopscotch (40 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 8, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to thoroughly re-heat hazardous food items.
Koek Koek (2685 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: June 8, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Bosk, Burger's Priest, Hy's, Freshii, Il Fornello

Downsview Park Merchant's Market is Toronto's most underrated food court

The best and worst No Frills in Toronto

The top 30 Thai restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

Loblaws ridiculed over what do you feel guilty about tweet

Toronto chefs react to death of Anthony Bourdain

Toronto Food Events: A Tavola, Foodalicious, BurgerFest, Taste of India, Wild Things Fest

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Momofuku Kojin, Bar Biltmore, Beer Batter, The Sydney Grind