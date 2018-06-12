Eat & Drink
toronto beer

Toronto's beer scene is having a moment

It's good to be a beer drinker in Toronto right now. The growth of our craft brewery scene is through the roof and more is on the way. 

From homebrewers turned brewery People's Pint to state-of-the-art partner brewers such as Brunswick Bierworks, there's no shortage of stouts, IPAs and sours to try in neighbourhoods across the city.

In the latest episode of the Only in Toronto podcast we delve deep into the local beer scene and even sample some cider along the way.

Places featured in this episode include:

Articles referenced in this episode include:

More beer-friendly reading:

