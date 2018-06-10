City
kai bent lee

Toronto on the lookout for stolen car

The son of Toronto celebrity chef Susur Lee just got his one-of-kind Mercedes stolen, and he's taken to Twitter to try and find it. 

At around 10 p.m. last night, Kai Bent-Lee tweeted out that his very rare Mercedes SUV had just been stolen from Toronto, stating the theft happened while he was in Los Angeles. 

Apparently, the Kid Lee restaurateur was trying to sell his car long distance, and instructed his apartment's valet to show a "potential buyer" the car that was for sale. 

According to Bent-Lee the supposed buyer asked the valet if he could start it up to hear what the engine sounded like, then proceeded to drive away at full speed. 

Since then the former Fring's owner has gotten over 160 retweets and well-wishes have been flooding into the comment section. 

The car – which is purportedly the only of its kind in Canada – has yet to be found.

And though it always helps to keep an eye out, it's very unlikely that this very rare G-Class will be seeing the light of day anytime soon, unless the thief's a total idiot. 

Kai Bent-Lee

