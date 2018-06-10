Toronto on the lookout for stolen car

The son of Toronto celebrity chef Susur Lee just got his one-of-kind Mercedes stolen, and he's taken to Twitter to try and find it.

At around 10 p.m. last night, Kai Bent-Lee tweeted out that his very rare Mercedes SUV had just been stolen from Toronto, stating the theft happened while he was in Los Angeles.

HELP! My car was just stolen downtown Toronto. My Valet was showing a “potential buyer” my car that was for sale. The buyer asked to start it up to hear the engine. The buyer then gunned off with my car. Please share this picture if anyone sees it downtown Toronto call 911. pic.twitter.com/XynP77Qs25 — Kai Bent-Lee (@kaibentlee) June 10, 2018

Apparently, the Kid Lee restaurateur was trying to sell his car long distance, and instructed his apartment's valet to show a "potential buyer" the car that was for sale.

According to Bent-Lee the supposed buyer asked the valet if he could start it up to hear what the engine sounded like, then proceeded to drive away at full speed.

If you don't find this by sundown its probably already been chopped or on a boat to Africa as we speak my guy. — Playboy Gardi (@JacquesBandito) June 10, 2018

Since then the former Fring's owner has gotten over 160 retweets and well-wishes have been flooding into the comment section.

The car – which is purportedly the only of its kind in Canada – has yet to be found.

The best thing about this is it's going to make a good youtube video. — Brian Wheatley (@thefunnybarrel) June 10, 2018

And though it always helps to keep an eye out, it's very unlikely that this very rare G-Class will be seeing the light of day anytime soon, unless the thief's a total idiot.