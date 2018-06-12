Here's how much the TTC's new CEO will make

It's been a solid six months since former TTC chief Andy Byford left Toronto for the bright lights of New York City, and it appears as though the transit commission is finally ready to move on.

A job listing for the position of Chief Executive Officer has been posted to the TTC's official careers site, meaning that Interim CEO Rick Leary — who took the reigns after Byford left in December — will soon either be permanently installed or step aside for someone new.

Byford's award-winning shoes will be tough to fill and the role itself is incredibly challenging.

Not only will the selected candidate be responsible for literally running the entire Toronto Transit Commission, he or she will be the target of endless public anger and frustration.

That said, the job doesn't come without perks — the shiniest of which is a salary of up to $356,046 a year.

I'd like to apply for the position of TTC Chief Executive Officer please. pic.twitter.com/V8uU8zUJXv — Lauren O'Neil (@laurenonizzle) June 12, 2018

Interested? I don't blame you. But there are, of course, some specific skills and qualities you'll need to possess for a chance at becoming a person who makes $350K a year the TTC's new CEO.

For starters, applicants will need to be "financially sophisticated" and have a "successful track record of organizational accomplishment as a President & CEO, CEO, COO" or in another high-level strategic leadership position.

You'll have to demonstrate a knowledge of public policy, maintain "high visibility among the media and public," and have experience working with government stakeholders, unions and the transportation industry, for starters.

Graduate degrees in business or public administration are ideal, and you'll be required to pass an alcohol and drug test as part of the TTC's certification process.

So... no popping bottles to celebrate your fancy new job, I guess. Good luck, Toronto.