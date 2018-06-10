Naked people just rode bikes around downtown Toronto

The World Naked Bike Ride returned on Saturday as about 150 people gathered near Coronation Park bringing only a bike, helmet and body paint, fully naked and ready to ride the busy streets of downtown Toronto.

The annual worldwide event is meant to bring awareness to the environmental impacts from oil and urban pollution.

Just like last year, the naked ensemble rode through areas including Kensington Market, Yonge-Dundas Square and City Hall, stopping along the route to take pictures with shocked pedestrians and honking drivers.

Take a look at the NSFW photo gallery of this year's ride.