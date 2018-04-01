The top 21 new brunch restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

New brunch restaurants in Toronto represent a desire across the city for more than just cereal and milk. Mimosas, Caesars, and of course the mighty poached egg in all its forms at these places improve weekend breakfasts by leaps and bounds.

Here are my picks for the top new brunch restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Rose and Sons may have recently undergone a transformation from diner to Jewish deli, but you can still find delicious brunch here including deli-inspired items like pastrami hash.

Once desolate Geary Avenue adds yet another gem to it industrial strip with Parallel, a tahini factory serving hummshuka: shakshuka on top of their homemade hummus.

Kost took up residence on the rooftop of Bisha Hotel recently, and now serves brunches of avocado toast, coconut pancakes and breakfast wraps with the same Baja flair as their other menus.

The people that have been bringing mini potato waffle bennies to neighbourhoods around the city for years have finally opened a Starving Artist in Rexdale.

Craft Beer Market has not only dozens of beers to choose from but brunches of taquitos, breakfast tacos and waffles topped with fried chicken or dulce de leche.

Bennies, Caesars, pancakes, and everything else you’d expect from a classic epic brunch can be found at this new location of breakfast chain EggSpectation.

Swap the handcrafted beer Northern Maverick brews on site for Veuve on weekends, accompanied by vegan banana pancakes, n’duja hash, or dry-aged steak and eggs.

Brickyard Bistro jazzes up their French menu on weekends with mimosas, bacon and items like crepes Marseillaise.

Mum’s the Word has taken over the space that used to be home to Green Grind, serving standard egg breakfasts and yogurt bowls on weekends.

Birch Bistro serves French-style brunches of croques monsieur, eggs benny, smoked salmon plates, tuna nicoise, beef tartare and even steak frites.

RH Courtyard Cafe in Yorkdale added a highly Instagrammable brunch spot to the scene recently, serving scrambled eggs with avocado and other picture-perfect breakfasts.

The new brunch program at Tennessee Tavern has started 2018 off with a bang, offering eggs with pierogies, pretzels and cevapi as well as Tang mimosas, all set to live music.

Brickworks Ciderhouse is not only Toronto’s newest cidery, they also serve up brunches of pork belly bennies with free-run eggs and chilaquiles.

Cacao 70 now serves the epic chocolate pizzas, crepes and waffles that made them famous in Montreal in yet another new Toronto location.

The same complex home to a Panda Express, Marble Slab, Philthy Philly’s and more now has a Sweet A La Mode where reservations can be made for high tea.

The Porch Light, a coffee and cocktails spot, recently started serving up classic brunches of eggs benny and French toast.

Death & Taxes now provides this area with brunches of biscuits and gravy, avocado toast, chicken and waffles, eggs benny, kale Caesars and burgers.

Yonge Street Warehouse not only carries over the infamous Warehouse $5.95 bar food menu, but a brunch menu for the same price with items like a breakfast burrito and fried chicken wafflewich.

Giant-sized French toast, chocolate chip cookies and mate are perfect for brunch at new Syrian spot Zezafoun.

The kale and lentils at Mary Be Kitchen get an upgrade of poached eggs and bacon for weekend brunch . Why not add on a pint too?

Sorelle and Co. has just opened a new location in one of the most glam parts of town, applying their allergen-free ethos to smoothie bowls and grilled cheese.