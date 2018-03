Toronto restaurant openings highlights the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Opening soon

Fox & John’s Pub & Restaurant will be replacing what was previously Kennedy Public House at 2199 Bloor St. W. in Bloor West Village.

Golden Bubbles, a Hong Kong-style bubble waffle dessert shop from Ottawa is set to open two locations here soon, with one at 3276 Midland Ave. in Scarborough and another at 11000 Yonge St. in Richmond Hill.

The Parlour, a popular pizza lounge in Vancouver, will be opening a location here at 642 King St. W. (just east of Bathurst) this summer.

