Toronto is getting a conveyor belt sushi bar

Throw up your hands and raise your voice, Toronto – we're getting a sushi monorail!

Hana Sushi & Cafe, a soon-to-open Japanese restaurant near Yonge and College, promises nothing but high quality sushi, sashimi and sake for the 6ix, but with a twist.

"We will distinguish ourselves through our automated touch-panel system," reads a job listing posted by the company, "and conveyor belts for bringing orders to customers."

Mmm, conveyor belt sushi...

Finally! Conveyor belt sushi in Vegas! Z says, “You don’t even have to move your mouth to order.” https://t.co/eK5O2TdVpK — Emily Jillette (@EmilyJillette) January 18, 2018

Not to be confused with floating sushi, which already exists in Toronto, this type of sushi monorail will be unique to the city when it opens, according to its owners.

A launch date has yet to be announced for the restaurant, but signage is already in place at 21 Grenville St., which means it can't be too far off.

Like I said, they're already hiring. Brain-dead slobs in search of cushy jobs need not apply.