conveyor belt sushi toronto

Toronto is getting a conveyor belt sushi bar

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 9 hours ago
Throw up your hands and raise your voice, Toronto – we're getting a sushi monorail!

Hana Sushi & Cafe, a soon-to-open Japanese restaurant near Yonge and College, promises nothing but high quality sushi, sashimi and sake for the 6ix, but with a twist. 

"We will distinguish ourselves through our automated touch-panel system," reads a job listing posted by the company, "and conveyor belts for bringing orders to customers."

Mmm, conveyor belt sushi...

Not to be confused with floating sushi, which already exists in Toronto, this type of sushi monorail will be unique to the city when it opens, according to its owners.

A launch date has yet to be announced for the restaurant, but signage is already in place at 21 Grenville St., which means it can't be too far off.

Like I said, they're already hiring. Brain-dead slobs in search of cushy jobs need not apply.

Lead photo by

Hana Sushi

