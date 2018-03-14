Toronto is getting an AYCE Wagyu beef restaurant

It's not everyday you get to try the Japanese delicacy that is Wagyu beef, let alone fill up on it. That's about to change in the GTA, as an all-you-can-eat Wagyu restaurant is set to open later this month.

Richmond Hill's Shinta Japanese BBQ is planning to serve both Japanese A5 Wagyu and Australian M9 Wagyu premium beef cuts to hungry patrons—an unusual occurrence given the high-grade nature of Wagyu beef.

Wagyu is a type of beef native to Japan that, along with Kobe beef, is currently enjoying a surge in popularity across North America.

Known for its buttery and tender taste, it's sourced from Japanese Wagyu cattle that naturally produce its signature marbled texture. Since only a handful of breeds produce the beef, a one pound steak can typically go for upwards of $60 or more.

Start saving now, as Shinta promises that only the highest grade Wagyu will be served all-you-can-eat style for around $80 when its location at 280 West Beaver Creek Road opens at the end of this month.