Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
wagyu toronto

Toronto is getting an AYCE Wagyu beef restaurant

Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's not everyday you get to try the Japanese delicacy that is Wagyu beef, let alone fill up on it. That's about to change in the GTA, as an all-you-can-eat Wagyu restaurant is set to open later this month.

Richmond Hill's Shinta Japanese BBQ is planning to serve both Japanese A5 Wagyu and Australian M9 Wagyu premium beef cuts to hungry patrons—an unusual occurrence given the high-grade nature of Wagyu beef.

Shinta, a Japanese barbecue restaurant in Richmond Hill, serves a variety of different meats and vegetables that customers can cook to their liking at the table. (Photo via Shinta.)

Wagyu is a type of beef native to Japan that, along with Kobe beef, is currently enjoying a surge in popularity across North America.

Known for its buttery and tender taste, it's sourced from Japanese Wagyu cattle that naturally produce its signature marbled texture. Since only a handful of breeds produce the beef, a one pound steak can typically go for upwards of $60 or more.

Start saving now, as Shinta promises that only the highest grade Wagyu will be served all-you-can-eat style for around $80 when its location at 280 West Beaver Creek Road opens at the end of this month.

Lead photo by

Shinta Japanese BBQ

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto is getting an AYCE Wagyu beef restaurant

Dylan's Candy Bar just opened its first Toronto location

Costco might start delivering groceries in Canada

People are lining up for cheap pizza all over Toronto

Toronto's soon to open brewery is not like the others

Korean dessert chain Milkcow opening first Toronto location

10 new Toronto restaurants you can eat at for under $10

Hilary Duff visited a cheese cave in Toronto