20 restaurants to eat at during Winterlicious 2018

Winterlicious 2018 is coming. Although Toronto may feel like a scene out of Game of Thrones lately, fortunately we don’t have to go to battle, but we do get to enjoy great deals on special menus at more than 200 of Toronto’s restaurants.

Restaurants start taking reservations for prix fixe dinners on January 11, which cost between $33 and $53. Three-course lunches cost between $23 and $33, and Winterlicious runs from January 26 to February 8.

New and Notable

These new heavy-hitters just got into the Winterlicious game recently, but they’re coming out swinging in this huge city-wide event.

Enter this secretive and swanky new Yorkville restaurant through a posh comic book shop and enjoy eats and drinks inside that will delight both the kid and adult in you.

This Italian spot on West Queen West that does grilling and wood-fired pizzas isn’t technically new to the scene but they’ve undergone a massive rehaul that makes it feel like a whole new place.

Have your very own Lobsterfest at this Financial District spot with lobster rolls for lunch and Nova Scotia lobster for dinner.

A colourful global Winterlicious menu of gnocchi fritti, ragu, risotto and schnitzel dazzles inside this slick spot at Sherway Gardens.

This charming corner spot in Harbord Village boasts an intimate setting, hands on service, great wine and authentic French dishes.

Hot Tickets

These are the heavy hitters, the powerhouses, the Big Kahunas that reign over the Toronto restaurant scene, and now is your chance to try their food at a discount.

The Canadian-inspired masterpieces that make up the artful food at this Financial District mainstay are only paralleled by the stunning view.

Oh you fancy huh? French fare from the brilliant mind of one of the world’s premier chefs is represented at this Yorkville restaurant inside the Four Seasons.

Asian cuisine at this King West destination is given a new twist by one of the most recognized chefs to come out of our city.

The Lee family continues their legacy at this younger, more energetic, Drake influenced sibling King West restaurant serving dishes that expand even further on Asian fusion cuisine.

South American cuisine gets the upscale treatment at this Yonge and Richmond restaurant with design that’s as breathtaking as the food.

Cheap(er) and Cheerful

Not all of us have fifty bucks to drop on one dinner, so here are some places to go to eat like well on a budget.

Though these may be some of the more expensive noodles you’ll ever eat, they’re more than worth it, not to mention the buns. For Winterlicious, you can have both.

Salmon souffle plays with dumplings and kale salad on the Winterlicious menu at this restaurant housed in a historic building.

If sushi is what you’re craving this winter, look no further than this upper floor restaurant in the Entertainment District.

This restaurant at Queen and Bay is everything Canadian: approachable, wholesome and comfortably priced. Salmon, risotto, duck confit and bacon meatball pizza all get points for being locally sourced.

This American-style tavern across from the ROM is doing double cheeseburgers and ahi burgers for Winterlicious.

Veggie-Friendly

Why let carnivores have all the fun? Herbivores can join the party too at these spots.

There are vegetarian options every step of the way at this Japanese restaurant on Queens Quay that specializes in aburi sushi, even offering unique veggie nigiri.

There’s a vegetarian stir fry and japchae on the Winterlicious menu at this Chinatown restaurant this year, and all desserts get the vegetarian seal of approval.

This seafood-heavy restaurant on Dundas West is a boon to pescatarians. Vegetarian soups, arancini and pastas are available and there’s even a vegan avocado crudo.

A roasted cauliflower dish will be on offer at this Southern restaurant near Queen and Church along with their usual famous brisket and ribs.

Though cheeseburgers and short rib are go-to’s on the Winterlicious menu at this Leslieville spot, they’ll also be providing vegetarian mushroom soup and eggplant parmesan.