The top 35 cookies in Toronto by neighbourhood

Craving a cookie in Toronto is great problem to have given that the solution is never too far away. No matter where you're situated in the city, there's a bakery or cafe serving up a fresh batch of treats in nostalgia-inducing flavours ranging from chewy chocolate chip cookies to crisp to crumbly Italian varieties.

Here are my picks for the top cookies that rule their respective Toronto neighbourhoods.

Family-run bakery Patchmon's Thai Desserts is Toronto's destination for sweet Thai treats. Among their tasty offerings you'll find a number of cookies including Thai shell cookies and pineapple cookies.

Nut-free bakery Short & Sweet Bakeshop has been ruining diets since 2009. On their bakery menu you'll find cookiegrams, twice baked cookies and icing filled cookie sandwiches dubbed sammies.

You may be visiting The Library Specialty Coffee for their drinks but don't pass up the chance to taste their homemade cookies that are available in flavours like oatmeal raisin, chocolate chip and Reese's Pieces.

Shortbreads, sprinke cookies and chocolate chip cookies are just some of the cookies available at Charmaine Sweets Studio.

If you're hunting for a guilt-free cookie option a visit to The Haven Low Carb Cafe is in order. Their mission is to provide healthier food and dessert options to the neighbourhood.

Oatmeal cookies, ginger molasses cookies, and the pretzel-laden "everything" cookie are favourites at Bakerbots.

When you walk into Home Baking Co. you'll be delighted to see all the goodies on offer. Real crowd-pleasers are their delectable cookies available in flavours like double dark chocolate sea salt and salted white chocolate macadamia.

Staij & Co. may be known for their jaw-dropping custom cakes but they also make some damn good cookies. Get them in flavours like Nutella chocolate chip.

Get the shortbread at Roselle. The cookies at this King East pastry house come in flavours like Earl Grey and strawberry vanilla. If shortbread isn't your thing, they also carry classic cookies in flavours like chocolate chunk and almond toffee.

Classic cookie flavours of chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin and ginger molasses are what's on the menu at Dough Bakeshop.

Artisan bakery Ampersand Bakehouse is your source for cookies in unique flavours like ginger chai and toffee coconut.

Freshly baked cookies in flavours like chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger molasses and peanut butter are all on offer at the Sweet Escape Patisserie.

Ella's Uncle is more than just a pitstop for coffee. Make sure to grab a snack too by ordering one of their freshly baked cookies.

Gerrard Street Bakery is well-stocked with cookies including a classic chocolate chip, spiced ginger, and peanut butter.

Family-run patisserie Gouter is a dessert lover's heaven. Beyond croissants and cakes you'll find adorable mini cookies that are almost too cute to eat.

Chocolate chip, double chocolate, and peanut butter are all accounted for at Bake Sale on The Kingsway. In addition to the classics, you'll find an oatmeal cookie embedded with M&M's, chocolate chips and peanuts.

Delicious cookies that are gluten-free, dairy-free and even vegan are what's on offer at Almond Butterfly.

Among the many delightful vegan and gluten-free baked goods at Bunner's you'll find signature cookies including a chewy chocolate chunk cookie, and the original Supersonic cookie flecked with choco-chips, cranberries, pepitas, sunflower and flax seeds.

Saving Mondays brings the smell of sweet, sweet dough to an industrial patch just off the West Toronto Railpath. It's all about the cookies here and there are usually three varieties available daily.

Sweet Hart Kitchen is a healthy, allergen-free, vegan, gluten-free certified bakery that doesn't skimp on flavour. When you visit order cookies in flavours like maple oatmeal, chocolate chunk and peanut butter praline.

If you find yourself at Stackt make sure to stop and grab some goodies at Courage Cookies. They have a rotating menu of over 20 flavours so you'll be able to try something new with each visit.

Ninetails Coffee Bar may specialize in dorayaki but don't miss out on their strawberry basil and matcha choco cookies.

It's not just cupcakes at Sweet Bliss. They also have a number of other desserts available and that includes a number of seasonal cookies.

After you're done ordering your bread at Brodflour make sure to grab yourself a cookie too. They're available in coconut oat raisin, salted chocolate chunk and butter cashew flavours.

The Night Baker started out as a cookie delivery company but now has a brick and mortar location on College. Cookies baked fresh every day are available in flavours like Campfire S'mores and Mistachio.

Butter Baker has a rotating menu of flavours that include options like banana caramel, birthday cake or ginger molasses.

Birthday and oatmeal cookies are favourites at Bang Bang. These biscuits can be taken up a notch by adding a scoop of house-made ice cream sandwiched in between.

Craig's Cookies is home to some of the best cookies in Toronto. Here they do epic chocolate chip cookie mashups from Hershey chocolate chips and Oreo cookies to Kellogg pop tarts and baklava.

The enormous, often still-warm, fresh from the oven chocolate chip cookies at Le Gourmand are just perfection.

Cherry Bomb is a cafe that takes pride in its fresh baked goods. Look forward to jars filled with cranberry, almond biscotti, and soft chewy double chocolate cookies.

Whether you're looking for decorated cookies or classic baked cookies Oishii Sweets has you covered.

Smartie cookies, shortbread, and gingerbread are all available along a menu of hot bevvies at Leah's.

All-natural, scratch-made cookies are a staple at Mabel's. The selection includes ginger, oatmeal raisin, oatmeal chocolate chip, chewy chocolate chip, and peanut butter fudge.

All cookies are prepared daily at Phipps Bakery Cafe and are available in a number of flavours including peanut butter, double chocolate shortbread and craisin' raisin oatmeal.

Robyn's Cookies is a cozy bakery just north of Lawrence on Yonge. Here is where you'll find cookies in classic flavours like chewy ginger, oatmeal raison and chocolate chip.