The top 25 Caribbean restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

The top Caribbean restaurants in Toronto are mostly neighbourhood staples serving up orders of jerk, roti and coco bread patties for takeout — peppered with the occasional dine-ins worthy of date night. Wherever you go, prepare to have your Caribbean cravings satisfied.

Here are my picks for the top Caribbean restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood.

One Love Vegetarian is a meat-free haven just steps from Bathurst station with a menu that features pumpkin-filled roti, chickpeas and a signature corn soup that’s chunky and delicious.

Named after a street in Jamaica, you’ll find large portions of chicken curry roti and oxtail at Scotthill Cuisine. It feels a lot more sit-in friendly than other Caribbean spots but you can also order your meals to-go.

Quick service at Annie’s Cuisine and lunch specials of faves like oxtail, chicken rotis and jerk chicken make this corner spot by Annette and Jane streets a winner.

This second location of Ackee Tree stays serving favourites of stuffed patties with house jerk mayo and deliciously spicy fries tossed in signature jerk sauce.

Head to Simone’s for homemade Caribbean meals made from scratch. Grab a bowl of banana or coconut porridge (a rare find in the city) and huge portions of jerk, rice and peas.

Allwyn’s Bakery has two Toronto locations including one on Underhill Drive. They're renowned for their jerk chicken sandwiches, beef patties and coco bread.

It’s all Haitian eats at Rhum Corner, the Caribbean restaurant and bar that serves up small plates, like banana frites, with some unique cocktails.

Doubles from Drupati’s is the best stop you'll ever make if you’re near the Humber College North Campus. They also have fried bread with smoked herring or salt fish and stuffed roti.

If you’ve never had jerk chicken mac n’ cheese, it’s time to hit up Taste Seduction. This little strip mall spot also does jerk chicken tacos and puts a twist on shrimp fettuccine by adding jerk pesto to it.

While Kensington has no shortage of delicious eats, Rasta Pasta’s summertime outdoor grill brings the lines. Grab a box of gnocchi with salt fish and ackee for a medley of Italian and Caribbean faves.

One of the few dine-in spots on the list — though it’s still comfortably casual — Chubby’s has a an elevated menu of “likkle bites,” brought to you by the same people behind Gusto 101 across the street.

Tropical Joe's might look like a regular ol’ food court counter, but this Gerrard Square gem serves up surprisingly tasty dishes. A rare item worth trying: the jerk chicken poutine.

For nearly half a century, Island Foods has been wrapping up Trini-style rotis stuffed with potatoes, channa, boneless chicken and more. You can't miss this giant green sign at the corner of King and Dufferin.

The lunch specials at Judy’s Island Grill are great, with huge portions of the usual Jamaican go-tos like jerk chicken, rice and peas, and tripe gravy.

The takeout counter-turned-hip speakeasy-style spot Roywoods is a fun spot for a date or get-together over lobster on coco bread and clamatos with jerk seasoning around the rim.

Veggie rotis are killer at Bacchus, a Caribbean favourite that serves up Guyanese and Bajan eats. If you like their hot sauce, you can take it home by the jar.

Pat’s Homestyle has everything you would expect from a Jamaican takeout spot: killer hot sauce, tasty oxtail, solid beef patties and no-nonsense service from Pat.

You can grab Trini classics and twists on favourites at Jerk Paradise, a tiny boîte co-owned by ex-Harlem Underground chef Kuganathan Kulanthaivelu. Chicken roti, jerk burgers and their famous island-style chicken and waffles are all on the menu here.

Serving one of the best — if not the best — roti in the city, Mona’s Roti on Sheppard East is known far and wide for their fluffy creations. They’ve also got tamarind balls, plantain chips and other essential snacks for sale.

The fact that Albert’s Real Jamaican is open until 2:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays makes it an instant classic. This longtime restaurant sells roti, curry and has soup specials every day of the week.

No one does jerk pork better than Mr. Jerk. This cash-only spot has been a hotspot for years. If you can’t handle the heat, stay away from their house-made hot sauces.

Located on Kingston Road, The Real Jerk brand has been going strong for over for 30 years. Get drunk off their extensive selections of rum while you tear apart their massive chicken roti and crispy cod fritters.

Everything at V’s Caribbean Restaurant is meat-free, subbing jerk chicken and oxtail with items like maple jerk tofu and pumpkin stew. If you’re vegetarian, you’ll love the heartiness of the meals here.

The food truck-turned brick and mortar Randy’s Roti offers their popular doubles and roti, plus a mouthwatering bake and shark — just steps away from the Reference Library.

Sitting right on the busy stretch across from the Eaton Centre, Ritz is the ideal lunch getaway from the hustle and bustle outside. Lunch specials like jerk chicken are pretty affordable and lines are bearable enough for the YDS area.