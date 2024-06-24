City
Jack Landau
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
leslie slip lookout park

Toronto's new park with fake beach and lookout tower is opening very soon

City
Jack Landau
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto's newest park is looking ready for its projected July opening, and locals will soon flock to the new fake beach and lookout tower at the hotly anticipated Leslie Slip Lookout Park.

The new park from CreateTO — a City-managed agency overseeing Toronto's real estate assets — is planned to open on a yet-to-be-announced date next month, and the public is now getting a closer look at what awaits.

The two-acre park at the east edge of the Port Lands' ship channel is primed to become a new destination in the formerly industrial section of waterfront, following the successful model of artificial beaches established by HTO Park and Sugar Beach elsewhere on the harbour's edge.

New aerial views shared by CreateTO on Thursday show the park's current state, which appears practically complete ahead of its expected July unveiling.

Footage shows a fully-greened space with a network of paths and a lookout tower that will offer views of the city skyline and surrounding Port Lands.

The park meets the ship channel with an artificial beach with rows of trees. Footage shows how the fake beach will provide the public with a new place to watch large freighters moored in the channel.

As for an official opening date, a representative at CreateTO was unable to elaborate on the timeline, but told blogTO that "We are still putting the finishing touches on the park - but are working to get it open this summer."

No specific date in July has been announced just yet, but stay tuned for further details about Leslie Slip Lookout Park's planned opening.

Lead photo by

CreateTO
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto LRT project just celebrated a huge new construction milestone

Ontario tech investor offers to donate more than $500k to help save the science centre

Someone disguised as an old man was seized at Indian airport bound for Canada

Toronto's new park with fake beach and lookout tower is opening very soon

Toronto to finally consider a bridge to the islands after years of ferry headaches

Elon Musk just had yet another baby with a woman from Ontario

The Toronto Pride Parade route map and road closures for 2024

Here's why you may spot random herds of goats wandering a Toronto park