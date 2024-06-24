Toronto's new park with fake beach and lookout tower is opening very soon

Toronto's newest park is looking ready for its projected July opening, and locals will soon flock to the new fake beach and lookout tower at the hotly anticipated Leslie Slip Lookout Park.

The new park from CreateTO — a City-managed agency overseeing Toronto's real estate assets — is planned to open on a yet-to-be-announced date next month, and the public is now getting a closer look at what awaits.

The two-acre park at the east edge of the Port Lands' ship channel is primed to become a new destination in the formerly industrial section of waterfront, following the successful model of artificial beaches established by HTO Park and Sugar Beach elsewhere on the harbour's edge.

New aerial views shared by CreateTO on Thursday show the park's current state, which appears practically complete ahead of its expected July unveiling.

Summer is officially here in Toronto! 🌞 We're putting the finishing touches on the Leslie Lookout Park in the #PortLands. More greenery, more seating and a boardwalk. We can't wait to open the park to the public this summer. https://t.co/Lblol5XhtF @TorontoPFR #CCxA pic.twitter.com/scqH2ChjOJ — CreateTO (@_CreateTO) June 20, 2024

Footage shows a fully-greened space with a network of paths and a lookout tower that will offer views of the city skyline and surrounding Port Lands.



The park meets the ship channel with an artificial beach with rows of trees. Footage shows how the fake beach will provide the public with a new place to watch large freighters moored in the channel.

As for an official opening date, a representative at CreateTO was unable to elaborate on the timeline, but told blogTO that "We are still putting the finishing touches on the park - but are working to get it open this summer."

Toronto's new park with a fake beach and lookout tower is opening this summer! Will you be checking it out? pic.twitter.com/hRHCuaCxJ5 — blogTO (@blogTO) May 6, 2024

No specific date in July has been announced just yet, but stay tuned for further details about Leslie Slip Lookout Park's planned opening.