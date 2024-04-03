Loblaw-owned chain crowned one of Canada's most reputable companies

Loblaw-owned chain Shoppers Drug Mart has outranked major retail and grocery companies like Costco and Dollarama when it comes to reputation, according to a new report.

Market research company Leger released its 27th annual Reputation Study on Wednesday, revealing Canada's most reputable companies in 2024.

"Leger's Reputation study has become the benchmark for measuring corporate reputation in Canada and monitoring how it changes over time," reads a news release.

"This year, Leger surveyed more than 38,000 Canadians to explore their perspectives on close to 300 companies across 30 different sectors."

The research firm says the ranking is based on six pillars of reputation — financial strength, social responsibility, honesty and transparency, quality, attachment and innovation. The maximum possible score a company can receive is 100.

Here are this year's most reputable companies, according to Canadians:

1. Google (Reputation Score: 75)

2. Sony (Reputation Score: 72)

3. Canadian Tire (Reputation Score: 71)

4. Samsung (Reputation Score: 71)

5. YouTube (Reputation Score: 70)

6. Shoppers Drug Mart (Reputation Score: 69)

7. Microsoft (Reputation Score: 69)

8. Amazon (Reputation Score: 68)

9. Dollarama (Reputation Score: 68)

10. Costco (Reputation Score: 68)

Leger says the ranking often reflects larger societal trends, like the cost-of-living crisis Canadians have been experiencing for the past few years.

"As Canadians struggle with turbulent economic times throughout the country, Canadians are looking for companies that can cater to their needs during these tough times and will be more forgiving to those companies that understand and respond to consumers' needs," the firm explained.

That's why you see discount chains like Dollarama take ninth place and bulk stores like Costco land in the 10th spot. Both received a reputation score of 68.

Despite being called out for selling overpriced items on numerous occasions, Loblaw-owned Shoppers Drug Mart defeated both Costco and Dollarama to take sixth place. With a score of 69, it's the highest-ranking retail/grocery store on the list.

Canadians may be surprised to see the chain in the top 10, given the ire any Loblaw store has drawn for "outrageous" prices. These frustrations have mounted among Canadians, so much so that thousands of shoppers are planning to boycott Loblaw stores next month.