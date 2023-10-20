City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Ontario's cost of living is now nearly four times as much as other provinces

It is certainly no surprise that life in Ontario is more expensive than elsewhere in Canada, but new data has given insight into the astounding scope of how much harder it is to get by here than in other provinces.

The numbers, courtesy of a new study from Westland Insurance, take into account everything from rent and food bills to transportation and lifestyle costs in assessing the price of daily life across the country.

And, the disparity between the cost of living in different places is far greater than many may have realized.

According to the seven weighted factors — which include the median income in various locales — Ontario is almost a whopping four times pricier for residents than the nation's cheapest province, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Out of the 10 provinces, we are the second-most exorbitant, with a score of 71 out of a potential 100 (beat out by B.C., which has a score of 79).

On the other end of the spectrum, Newfoundland has a score of just 20, and P.E.I., 51.

The report puts Ontario in second place when it comes to cost of living in Canada. Chart from Westland.

The report notes that Ontario has similar house prices and salaries as B.C., and is also the most costly city when it comes to things like furniture, home repairs and fresh produce.

There are also a handful of other "significant factors" hurting our cost of living, including rent, car bills and appliance prices.

With residential real estate now at an average of  $931,870 provincewide, and incomes at only $41,690, Westland also notes that "first-time buyers in Ontario will take the longest to save for a home, with the yearly median income ranking fifth, covering just 4.5 per cent of the median property price — over half the national average."

By comparison, the median income in Newfoundland is a substantially higher $57,410, while the typical home goes for only $291,807.

Lead photo by

@alex_virt
