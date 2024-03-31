What's open and closed Easter Sunday 2024 in Toronto

What's open on Easter Sunday in Toronto 2024 is always a tricky question to navigate on the holiday, and while many of the same things that are closed Good Friday will remain closed, some places will switch it up.

While many things, like the LCBO and some grocery stores, will be closed, there's still plenty to do and see in the city over the weekend.

Here's a list of everything that's open and closed on Easter Sunday in Toronto this year.

General

Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

GO Transit and TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule.

Select Shoppers and Rexall locations.

Food and Drink

Closed

LCBO

The Beer Store

Most major grocery chains will closed with the exception of those confirmed below.

Open

Malls

Closed

Open

Attractions

Closed

Open