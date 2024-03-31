City
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
open easter sunday 2024 toronto

What's open and closed Easter Sunday 2024 in Toronto

City
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

What's open on Easter Sunday in Toronto 2024 is always a tricky question to navigate on the holiday, and while many of the same things that are closed Good Friday will remain closed, some places will switch it up.

While many things, like the LCBO and some grocery stores, will be closed, there's still plenty to do and see in the city over the weekend.

Here's a list of everything that's open and closed on Easter Sunday in Toronto this year.

General
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Mail delivery
Open
  • GO Transit and TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule.
  • Select Shoppers and Rexall locations.
open easter sunday 2024 toronto

Stock up on booze! The LCBO will be closed on Easter Sunday. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Food and Drink
Closed
  • LCBO
  • The Beer Store
  • Most major grocery chains will closed with the exception of those confirmed below.
Open
open easter sunday 2024 toronto

You can still dig for designer deals at Toronto Premium Outlets. Photo by @toronto_po.

The CN Tower remains open on Easter Sunday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Malls
Closed
Open
open easter sunday 2024 toronto
Attractions
Closed
Open
Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

What's open and closed Easter Sunday 2024 in Toronto

This ancient burial site was once in one of Toronto's busiest neighbourhoods

What's open and closed Easter Monday 2024 in Toronto

This is what Yonge Street looked like in the 1970s

Someone collected handwritten notes in Toronto and they tell quite a story

How to research the history of your house in Toronto

The history of the High Park Sanitarium in Toronto and its connection to corn flakes

20 places for bird watching in Toronto