What's open and closed Good Friday in Toronto for 2024

What's open on Good Friday in Toronto for 2024 is always the question at top of mind leading up to the long weekend. While much of the city will be taking a well-deserved break, there is still plenty open over the holiday.
Here's what's open and closed on Good Friday in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
Open
- GO Transit will run on a Sunday service schedule.
- The TTC will operate on a Holiday service schedule.
- Select Shoppers and Rexall locations.
Select indie bottle shops will be open on Good Friday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Food and Drink
Closed
- LCBO
- The Beer Store
- Most major grocery chains will closed with the exception of those confirmed below.
Open
Select malls, like the Eaton Centre, will be open on Good Friday. Photo by Fareen Karim.
Malls
Closed
Open
Many of the city's museums, like the AGO, will remain open. Photo by blogTO.
Attractions
Closed
Open