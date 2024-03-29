What's open and closed Good Friday in Toronto for 2024

What's open on Good Friday in Toronto for 2024 is always the question at top of mind leading up to the long weekend. While much of the city will be taking a well-deserved break, there is still plenty open over the holiday.

Here's what's open and closed on Good Friday in Toronto.

General

Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

GO Transit will run on a Sunday service schedule.

The TTC will operate on a Holiday service schedule.

Select Shoppers and Rexall locations.

Food and Drink

Closed

LCBO

The Beer Store

Most major grocery chains will closed with the exception of those confirmed below.

Open

Malls

Closed

Open

Attractions

Closed

Open