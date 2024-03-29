City
Phoebe Knight
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
open good friday toronto

What's open and closed Good Friday in Toronto for 2024

City
Phoebe Knight
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

What's open on Good Friday in Toronto for 2024 is always the question at top of mind leading up to the long weekend. While much of the city will be taking a well-deserved break, there is still plenty open over the holiday.

Here's what's open and closed on Good Friday in Toronto.

General
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Mail delivery
Open
  • GO Transit will run on a Sunday service schedule.
  • The TTC will operate on a Holiday service schedule.
  • Select Shoppers and Rexall locations.
open good friday toronto

Select indie bottle shops will be open on Good Friday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food and Drink
Closed
  • LCBO
  • The Beer Store
  • Most major grocery chains will closed with the exception of those confirmed below.
Open
open good friday toronto

Select malls, like the Eaton Centre, will be open on Good Friday. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Malls
Closed
Open
open good friday toronto

Many of the city's museums, like the AGO, will remain open. Photo by blogTO.

Attractions
Closed
Open
Lead photo by

Jesse Milns
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto police investigating after video shows officers kicking man on TTC subway

Niagara Region declares state of emergency due to solar eclipse

The 2024 Sunshine List ranks the highest paid city employees in Toronto

That time when a clucking bunny meant Happy Easter

What's open and closed Good Friday in Toronto for 2024

Shocking Brampton road rage video shows man smashing someone's windshield

Discontent with cost of living in Canada at a fever pitch as many plan to leave

Ontario's minimum wage is going up again in 2024 and here are all the details