Sports & Play
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto skating rinks

Winter officially over as Toronto plans to close public skating rinks this weekend

Toronto residents have a few days left to lace up their skates as the city plans to close all public skating rinks this weekend.

You could call it the winter that never was, with record-breakingly warm temperatures and infinitesimal snowfall levels, but that didn't stop the City from doing its best to keep the spirit of winter fun alive by keeping public skating rinks open through the mild season.

"Despite the unseasonably warm winter, there was no drop in participation at City supervised outdoor ice rinks," reads a news release published by the city, noting that the rinks were used more than 500,ooo times this season.

Due to the wildly warm weather, though, skating season is coming to an end this week, says the city, as they plan to shut the rinks down for the year on Sunday, March 17.

Don't be too disappointed by the loss of public skating rinks, because the warm weather means that it's time for spring and summer activities, like heading out for a springtime hike or taking a road trip to a small town to watch the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8.

Lead photo by

Jack Landau
