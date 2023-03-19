With spring right around the corner, there's nothing like getting out into nature as temperatures warm up and trees begin to blossom.

As we officially welcome the start of the season on Monday, it's the perfect time to explore Ontario's beautiful trails, with mild temperatures before the bugs arrive and the snow melt creating rushing waterfalls.

Here are 5 gorgeous trails near Toronto for spring hiking.

Mono Cliffs Provincial Park is located on the Bruce Trail near Orangeville, and has some of the best hiking trails and views to experience. Here, you can trek through cedar forests and between cliffs along the Niagara Escarpment.

Located in Milton, Hilton Falls Conservation Area has a little bit of everything to discover. Lush trails lead you past old mill ruins, rewarding you at the end of your hike with views of the stunning waterfall, which will be extra forceful in the spring after the snow melts.

Rouge National Urban Park is Canada’s first and only national urban park, spanning roughly 79 sq km. It is the largest urban park in North America. With plenty of hiking trails ranging in difficulty, you'll get to explore forests, creeks, farms, and marshland. The park is also home to some of Canada's rarest ecosystems, with nearly 2,000 species of plants and animals.

Known as the city of waterfalls, Hamilton is one of the best places to visit to see hundreds of cascades, especially in the spring after the snow melts. Smokey Hollow in Waterdown is a scenic trail surrounded by forest that starts with the gushing cascade and continues along the creek in the ravine.

Known for its stunning panoramic views of the Niagara Escarpment, Beamer Memorial Conservation Area in Grimsby is a quieter park featuring the 40 Mile Creek Valley, the remains of several old mills, an abandoned quarry, and two waterfalls. In the spring, it is also one of the best vantage points to see the annual hawk migration and is recognized as an official Important Bird Area.