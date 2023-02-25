The town of Milton might not come first to mind for a day trip destination, but for those who love small towns and the outdoors, it's definitely worth adding to your list.

Located in the heart of the Halton Region, Milton is a rapidly growing suburb with a charming small town feel, with its pedestrian-friendly downtown and historical buildings.

Beyond downtown, you'll find expansive conservation areas, trails, and nature abound. Located just under an hour drive from Toronto, here are some of the best things to do in Milton.

Go skiing at Kelso Conservation Area

The Halton Region is blessed with some of the most beautiful conservation areas to explore. Kelso Conservation Area is an amazing one to take in the area's scenery, home to a number of forested hiking trails.

You'll also find the small ski resort of Glen Eden in Kelso, which has 12 trails, a terrain park, as well as dining options.

Take in the view at Rattlesnake Point

Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area offers stunning views overlooking the Niagara Escarpment. The park has over 12km to explore, with a ton of hiking trails and 5 lookout points.

Eat a delicious meal downtown

Milton's food scene has exploded in recent years, with no shortage of wonderful options to choose from. For a classic breakfast joint, try Grill Daddy, an easygoing spot with pancakes, omelettes, and amazing home fries.

Pasqualino is the spot to try for Italian fine dining, or head to Marquee Steakhouse & Piano Lounge for your choice of cut with live entertainment.

Stroll around Mill Pond

Mill Pond at the center of downtown Milton is a manmade freshwater reservoir, which powered a gristmill for almost a century. Today, it's a peaceful location with a 2.1 km loop around the pond, where you can walk or bike to take in the fresh air.

Support local arts at FirstOntario Arts Centre

The FirstOntario Arts Centre Milton is a hub for local creativity, with shows and events ranging from performing, visual, media, and literary arts.

Catch a show or event you'll see listed on their calendar, and don't forget to admire the building itself, which was inspired by Milton's natural landscape.

Peruse the Farmer's Market

While the farmer's market is more popular in the summer months, the Milton Winter Farmer's Market is still worth a stop and runs from January through March.

Every Saturday from 10a.m. - 2p.m., you'll find a variety of vendors to shop from at the Milton Mall.

Visit the local farms in the spring

While they are temporarily closed for the winter season, Springridge Farm and Andrew's Scenic Acres are Milton institutions you should definitely stop by once they open in the spring.

Springridge has apple and peach picking, freshly baked pies, tractors, and farm animals to hang out with, as well as a Christmas tree farm during the holidays. Andrew's Scenic Acres boasts a winery, playground, farm animal area, and a store, as well as a sunflower field perfect for photo opportunities.

Admire the historic Milton Town Hall

Milton's Town Hall is one of the oldest buildings in Ontario which is still being used today. Constructed in the 1800s, it has undergone several renovations, but still maintains its original charm and elaborate baronial gothic architecture.

Shop local boutiques downtown

Downtown Milton has over 200 businesses to browse, with an assortment of fantastic local shops along Main Street. Head to The Kind Matter Company, a boutique carrying many sustainable and eco-friendly Canadian brands, or browse the gourmet grocery offerings while ordering a coffee at Javanut.

Grab a pint at Orange Snail Brewers

Fans of craft beer should visit Orange Snail Brewers, a family owned and operated small batch brewery with a rustic taproom for flights, pints and tours.

Orange Snail also has a rotating menu of seasonal beer offerings to try, like their Hockey Mask Pumpkin Ale, or Apocalyptic Elf with notes of vanilla, cinnamon, and candy cane.

Chase waterfalls at Hilton Falls

Another conservation worth seeing is Hilton Falls Conservation Area, with its lush hiking trails, old mill ruins, lakeside trails, and the rushing cascade itself.

The sprawling conservation area spans nearly 1,600 acres, with activities for nature enthusiasts all year round. The main trail will lead you on a moderatetly easy 5km loop, with Hilton Falls being the reward at the end.