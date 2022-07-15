Ontario's Rattlesnake Conservation Area is full of twists and turns. You can always check out trails in and around Toronto for some quick hiking and daily exercise, but if you're looking for a new place to discover, you'll want to add the beautiful Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area to your list.

Located in Milton, the conservation area is about an hour west of Toronto.

The park has a ton of hiking trails to explore with lookout points, most notably, the Buffalo Crag Lookout Point.

The lookout point has one of the best views of the escarpment where you can see turkey vultures circling above the forest line.

Another popular trail at the park is the Nassagaweya Canyon Trail. The trail connects Rattlesnake Point to Crawford Lake, helping you walk through both parks.

You'll be able to walk through an Iroquoian Village and see wooden carvings throughout your hike. This hike is one of the longer hikes through the park and is about four to five hours roundtrip.

For nature enthusiasts, the Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area is also home to ancient cedar trees that are a staggering 800-years-old. You'll be able to spot these trees located all along the escarpment.

If you're a bit of a thrill seeker, you can also go rock climbing at the park. There are over 200 different routes so you can push yourself to new heights, while experienced climbers can reach up to the edge of the escarpment.

There are also amenities such as picnic areas and washrooms available during day use.

For those who need more time to explore, there is also overnight camping available at the park.

The park is open daily from 9:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m. for daily use.

Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area does require an online reservation so make sure to book one before heading down to the park. Reservations are for free and are held for a duration of three hours.

