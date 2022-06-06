Breathtaking nature area near Toronto is reopening after being shut all of last year

A serene conservation area one hour northwest of Toronto is finally reopening after major restoration work.

The Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) announced that Belfountain Conservation Area will officially re-open to visitors on June 8.

The park was closed for all of 2021 to wrap up restoration work. The new changes include dam and channel restoration, heritage garden construction, and bridge and trail upgrades.

The upgraded conservation area features a 180-metre natural channel, flood-resilient heritage gardens, and a historic fountain.

The park's former swimming pool has also been transformed into charming lily pond.

If you're planning on hiking through the area, the park features a 22-metre pedestrian bridge and a brand new 350-metre boardwalk trail.

The Belfountain Conservation Area is re-opening under a strict reservation system, so you won't be able to walk-in without reserving your slot.

Picnicking, day camping and barbequing will not be permitted, and the park is open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Adult entry fees run for $5.75 plus tax, and there's an extra $11.30 reservation fee for bookings Friday-Sunday.

Each reservation includes one parking space and two hours to visit the site.