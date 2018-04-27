This unreal lookout is just one hour from Toronto

With the weather finally getting warmer, many of us are eager to get outside and experience some of the best scenic trails Ontario has to offer.

Just one hour outside Toronto, Beamer Memorial Conservation Area is the perfect place to enjoy a day of hiking and fantastic views.

A post shared by AL (@hel_ofa_life) on Apr 22, 2018 at 8:16pm PDT

This conservation area is best known for its scenic Lookout Trail and walkout observation platform. Beamer Memorial is also the site of the annual Niagara Peninsula Hawkwatch and is recognized internationally as an "Important Bird Area".

A post shared by Julia Melcher (@adventureontario) on Apr 23, 2018 at 5:47am PDT

If you’re planning a visit in May, the best times to likely catch a glimpse of bald eagles, hawks and vultures are on warm, sunny days between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

A post shared by Joseph Mergl (@joseph_mergl) on Apr 18, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

If bird watching isn’t really your thing, then maybe hiking is. Beamer Memorial can be hiked in all seasons, with three different observation platforms scattered throughout the area.

A post shared by Andrew (@andrewsitter1) on Sep 21, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

You can easily access the Bruce Trail for epic views of Lake Ontario, Forty Mile Creek valley, and the Niagara Escarpment cliffs.

A post shared by Jess ☽ (@_jesspierre) on Aug 28, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

There’s also an upper and lower waterfall along the trail that looks best in spring or fall because of a heavier water flow, but the hiking trails are stunning year-round.

I'm hiking all the trails! A post shared by Troy Perrin™ (@troyjamesperrin) on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

The Forty Mile Creek Side Trail is one of the most popular options because of its relatively short distance (roughly 1.7 kilometres) which passes through Coronation Park and follows the Forty Mile Creek to downtown Grimsby, Ont.

A post shared by Jenny Boulger (@jennyboulger) on Oct 26, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

After you’ve finished hiking, perhaps rewarding yourself with a whiskey tasting at the nearby Forty Creek Distillery is in order; open seven days a week.