This unreal lookout is just one hour from Toronto
With the weather finally getting warmer, many of us are eager to get outside and experience some of the best scenic trails Ontario has to offer.
Just one hour outside Toronto, Beamer Memorial Conservation Area is the perfect place to enjoy a day of hiking and fantastic views.
This conservation area is best known for its scenic Lookout Trail and walkout observation platform. Beamer Memorial is also the site of the annual Niagara Peninsula Hawkwatch and is recognized internationally as an "Important Bird Area".
If you’re planning a visit in May, the best times to likely catch a glimpse of bald eagles, hawks and vultures are on warm, sunny days between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
If bird watching isn’t really your thing, then maybe hiking is. Beamer Memorial can be hiked in all seasons, with three different observation platforms scattered throughout the area.
You can easily access the Bruce Trail for epic views of Lake Ontario, Forty Mile Creek valley, and the Niagara Escarpment cliffs.
There’s also an upper and lower waterfall along the trail that looks best in spring or fall because of a heavier water flow, but the hiking trails are stunning year-round.
The Forty Mile Creek Side Trail is one of the most popular options because of its relatively short distance (roughly 1.7 kilometres) which passes through Coronation Park and follows the Forty Mile Creek to downtown Grimsby, Ont.
After you’ve finished hiking, perhaps rewarding yourself with a whiskey tasting at the nearby Forty Creek Distillery is in order; open seven days a week.
