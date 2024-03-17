10 restaurants for Easter brunch 2024 in Toronto

Restaurants for Easter brunch 2024 in Toronto run the gamut from fresh, new spots offering seasonal specials to classic go-tos sticking to tried-and-true menus.

Whether you're getting together with family to celebrate the holiday or simply gathering your pals for a classic weekend brunch, these spots have delectable dishes and astounding ambience you won't soon forget.

Here are my picks for 10 restaurants to go to for Easter brunch 2024.

This recent addition to the DuWest restaurant scene has a delectable brunch menu on a regular day, but for Easter they'll be offering some new additions like a Mushroom Truffle Benny, as well as introducing their new spring beverages.

You can dine on Mini Egg Pancakes and drink specials alongside the regular brunch menu all the way until 9 p.m. at this Liberty Village go-to this Easter weekend.

This wholesome, farmhouse-inspired Junction Triangle spot will be offering a special brunch menu for the holiday.

While this recently reopened King West classic won't be open on Easter Monday, they will be serving their regular brunch menu of upscale tavern classics until 3:30 p.m. on the weekend.

This Ossington favourite will be open on Easter Sunday, serving their classing brunch menu of eclectic French cuisive because, in their words, "best not mess with perfection."

This Easter, you can wash down your brunch with a $6 mimosa and pick up a bottle of wine from the bottle shop at this cozy-yet-fresh Corktown wine bar and restaurant.

Known for their unbelievably fluffy buttermilk pancakes and diverse menu of unique brunch dishes (see: Duck & Waffles), this quintessential Liberty Village brunch spot is always an easy crowd pleaser.

You might have to stand in line to score a seat at this classic old-style diner on Richmond, but based on their classic diner dishes made with local, organic ingredients, it'll be well worth the wait.

Opt for a taste of Middle Eastern cuisine at this Annex hotspot this Easter, and you'll be able to try their Chopped Lamb Shoulder on Hummus special washed down with a Saffron Tahini Labneh Smoothie... or any other option on their droolworthy brunch menu.

This delightfully casual spot located inside Bloorcourt's Paradise Theatre is perfect for a relaxing weekend brunch, with succulent dishes like Smoked Salmon Tartine and Ricotta Pancakes, and will also be serving some special baked goods with Easter eggs additions.