Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
What's open and closed Easter Monday 2024 in Toronto

Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
What's open on Easter Monday 2024 in Toronto is an easier question to navigate than Good Friday or Easter Sunday.

While most things will be back to normal — and most people back at work — there are a handful of services in the city that will be closed for the holiday.

Here's a list of everything that's open and closed on Easter Monday this year.

General
Closed
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Mail delivery
Open
  • Banks
  • TTC and GO Transit will return to their regular schedules
Some indie bottle shops will be open — but you'll want to double check if they're attached to restaurants. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Food and Drink
Closed
  • While some restaurants will be open, many are closed on Mondays throughout the year. It's best to call ahead to confirm.
Open:
open easter monday 2024 toronto

Malls, like Yorkdale, will be back in business on Easter Monday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Malls and Attractions
Closed
Open
  • All major shopping malls
  • Movie theatres
  • Major attractions like the CN Tower, Ripley's Aquarium, ROM and Little Canada will be open.
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
