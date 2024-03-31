What's open and closed Easter Monday 2024 in Toronto

What's open on Easter Monday 2024 in Toronto is an easier question to navigate than Good Friday or Easter Sunday.
While most things will be back to normal — and most people back at work — there are a handful of services in the city that will be closed for the holiday.
Here's a list of everything that's open and closed on Easter Monday this year.
General
Closed
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
Open
- Banks
- TTC and GO Transit will return to their regular schedules
Some indie bottle shops will be open — but you'll want to double check if they're attached to restaurants. Photo by Fareen Karim.
Food and Drink
Closed
- While some restaurants will be open, many are closed on Mondays throughout the year. It's best to call ahead to confirm.
Open:
Malls, like Yorkdale, will be back in business on Easter Monday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Malls and Attractions
Closed
Open
- All major shopping malls
- Movie theatres
- Major attractions like the CN Tower, Ripley's Aquarium, ROM and Little Canada will be open.