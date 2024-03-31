What's open and closed Easter Monday 2024 in Toronto

What's open on Easter Monday 2024 in Toronto is an easier question to navigate than Good Friday or Easter Sunday.

While most things will be back to normal — and most people back at work — there are a handful of services in the city that will be closed for the holiday.

Here's a list of everything that's open and closed on Easter Monday this year.

General

Closed

Government offices

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

Banks

TTC and GO Transit will return to their regular schedules

Food and Drink

Closed

While some restaurants will be open, many are closed on Mondays throughout the year. It's best to call ahead to confirm.

Open:

Grocery stores

The Beer Store

Wine Rack

Select LCBO locations will be open.

Select indie bottle shops.

Malls and Attractions

Closed

Canada's Wonderland

MOCA

The AGO may still be closed due to an ongoing labour strike. Stay tuned to blogTO for updates.

Open