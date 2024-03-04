City
avatar last airbender netflix toronto

Star of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender lists off favourite things about Toronto

Korean-Canadian star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, known for his roles on hit television series like Kim's Convenience, The Mandalorian, and most recently, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, is quickly becoming one of Toronto's most beloved brand ambassadors, shouting out the city he has called home since 1990 at every opportunity.

blogTO caught up with the actor, who currently stars as Uncle Iroh in the new Netflix series that debuted in February, to learn about how he spends time in Toronto between roles in huge entertainment franchises.

Lee offered up his top ten favourite places to eat in the city, while also delving into some of his favourite (and some of his least favourite) things to do in the city he has called home for almost three and a half decades.

@blogto Kim's Convenience "Appa" says he loves the friendliness of people in Toronto🥹#tiktoktoronto #torontotiktok #toronto #torontoontario #torontocanada #torontolife #torontorestaurants #torontopizza #torontoburger #torontobubbletea #paulsunhyunglee #kimsconvenience #kimsconvenienceappa #kimsconveniencestore #torontorecommendations #yyz #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound - blogTO

When he isn't busy acting out roles in sitcoms and high-budget action-drama series or posing for his own action figures, Lee enjoys a wide range of the city's food and entertainment offerings,

Adding to his top-ten restaurants covered last week, Lee offered up a rapid-fire list of some of his favourite spots to eat by category:

Best pizza - North of Brooklyn
Best coffee shop - Red Rocket
Best noodles - Ryus Noodle Bar
Best Korean - Korean Village
Best burger - Burger's Priest


He also shouted out some of his top places to hang out, with his home neighbourhood of East York claiming his heart as his favourite in Toronto. 

As for where he spends time outside of his own neighbourhood, Treehouse Collectibles got multiple mentions during the interview, as well as competing collectibles shop Planet X.

Lee likes to embrace his inner child, saying he hits up "all the different geeky sort of places to look for retro toys, and get new toys, and hit the local Gamestop — just go toy hunting." Which is pretty on-brand for an actor with a Star Wars action figure in his likeness.

When asked what the most overrated thing about Toronto is, Lee argued the city's summers are overhyped. In contrast, Lee says the city's most underrated quality is the "friendliness of the people."

"People are willing to help you in Toronto," said Lee. "You just gotta ask."

Lead photo by

IMDB
