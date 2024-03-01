Where The Mandalorian and Kim's Convenience's Paul Sun-Hyung Lee eats in Toronto

Korean-Canadian star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, known for his roles on hit television series like Kim's Convenience and The Mandalorian, is no stranger to the Toronto dining scene, having called the city home since 1990.

blogTO caught up with the actor for a deep dive into where he dines with his family when in Toronto between filming big roles around the world or posing for his own action figures.

The actor offered up a list of his favourite places to eat in and around Toronto, providing an eclectic mix of restaurants ranging from downtown to the suburbs that show off the city's rich mosaic of cultures and cuisines spanning the globe.

Toronto's top celeb hangout is one of Lee's favourites, saying, "We know the owners there and Chef Nuit is like great!"

"Korean Village in Koreatown is fantastic. Jason and his crew, they're renovating right now, but we love the Korean food that's there."

"Sariwon is another Korean place up in northern Koreatown," said Lee of the Thornhill KBBQ joint, calling it "another favourite – my family really loves that place."

"I love good steak too," says Lee, naming a few of his favourite spots in quick succession.

Lee shouted out the Financial District steakhouse popular among the corporate crowd.

While it may be a chain, Lee showed love for this steakhouse franchise, saying, "We go to The Keg. We like The Keg. A lot."

The TV star is a big fan of this saloon-style pub that has served Danforth crowds for over a decade.

Lee gave a nod to this Entertainment District haunt known for its "great Ethiopian food."

1. Home

Lee approached his final pick with some trepidation, saying, "I know I'm forgetting someone, and, god, they're going to kill me."

But in the end, he picked his own home as his favourite place to dine when he's in Toronto, telling blogTO, "When I'm in town, we eat at home."