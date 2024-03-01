Eat & Drink
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
paul sun hyung lee toronto

Where The Mandalorian and Kim's Convenience's Paul Sun-Hyung Lee eats in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Korean-Canadian star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, known for his roles on hit television series like Kim's Convenience and The Mandalorian, is no stranger to the Toronto dining scene, having called the city home since 1990.

blogTO caught up with the actor for a deep dive into where he dines with his family when in Toronto between filming big roles around the world or posing for his own action figures.

The actor offered up a list of his favourite places to eat in and around Toronto, providing an eclectic mix of restaurants ranging from downtown to the suburbs that show off the city's rich mosaic of cultures and cuisines spanning the globe.

@blogto Uncle Iroh giving us some FIRE restaurants 🔥 #tiktoktoronto #torontotiktok #toronto #torontofoodie #torontofoodies #foodiesoftoronto #torontoeats #torontofoodiespots #fyp #yyz #torontolife #torontolifestyle #torontoontario #yyz #fyp #foryou #avatarthelastairbender #netflix #liveactionavatarthelastairbender #paulsunhyunglee #kimsconvenience #mandolorian #starwars #koreanfood #steak #ethiopian #thaifood ♬ original sound - blogTO
9. Pai

Toronto's top celeb hangout is one of Lee's favourites, saying, "We know the owners there and Chef Nuit is like great!"

8. Korean Village Restaurant

"Korean Village in Koreatown is fantastic. Jason and his crew, they're renovating right now, but we love the Korean food that's there."

7. Sariwon

"Sariwon is another Korean place up in northern Koreatown," said Lee of the Thornhill KBBQ joint, calling it "another favourite – my family really loves that place."

6. Ruth's Chris

"I love good steak too," says Lee, naming a few of his favourite spots in quick succession.

5. Hy's

Lee shouted out the Financial District steakhouse popular among the corporate crowd.

4. The Keg

While it may be a chain, Lee showed love for this steakhouse franchise, saying, "We go to The Keg. We like The Keg. A lot."

3. The Wren

The TV star is a big fan of this saloon-style pub that has served Danforth crowds for over a decade.

2. Rendez-Vous

Lee gave a nod to this Entertainment District haunt known for its "great Ethiopian food."

1. Home

Lee approached his final pick with some trepidation, saying, "I know I'm forgetting someone, and, god, they're going to kill me."

But in the end, he picked his own home as his favourite place to dine when he's in Toronto, telling blogTO, "When I'm in town, we eat at home."

Lead photo by

blogTO
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Where The Mandalorian and Kim's Convenience's Paul Sun-Hyung Lee eats in Toronto

Toronto Raptors go viral for 'pizza party' and here's where they ordered from

Hundreds of people in Toronto queued in massive lines just for free Dunkaroos

Matty Matheson keeps getting more famous after appearing this week on Jimmy Kimmel

Toronto gig worker claims he only makes $4 per hour with Uber

Burger's Priest is closing original Toronto location

50 essential restaurants for pasta in Toronto you need to try at least once

Toronto store known for its rare and exotic snacks has closed