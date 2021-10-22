Adam Savage just ate burgers at a Toronto restaurant with Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Nerdy pals Adam Savage and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee just had a burger date last night at a Toronto restaurant that catered perfectly to their love of all things geeky.

The duo dined at Storm Crow Manor on Oct. 21 with their friends Ben Eadie (designer and prop maker), Kristen Lomasney (general manager at tested who works with Savage) and Steve Davie (a cosplayer and actor).

Savage is a known prop maker, best recognized from TV show Mythbusters, and Sun-Hyung Lee starred on Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience.

"We shared a WEEKS worth of stories. What a pure delight of an evening," Savage wrote in a social media post about the night. "And holy cow (pun intended) the burgers at Storm Crow Manor are phenomenal. Also #poutine. Poutine forever."

Around 12,700 people have liked Savage's photo on Instagram.

"So last night was definitely one for the books! I got to nerd out with some super spectacular people at one of my favourite places to eat," Sun-Hyung Lee wrote in his own social media post.

"You are my home away from home and the best place to bring friends! And yes: the poutine!"

Eadie posted a couple photos of himself with Savage and Sun-Hyung Lee to his own social media, writing "Face hurt from laughing."

Sun-Hyung Lee is already a regular at Storm Crow.

"They were incredibly friendly and lovely and they seemed in great spirits. It was wonderful to see them having so much fun," Storm Crow chief marketing officer Jessica Langer tells blogTO.

"Paul has visited before and we love welcoming him to the Manor. He's been a huge supporter of ours, especially during the pandemic, and we are very grateful. We hope they'll all come back again soon as they were the perfect guests."