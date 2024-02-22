Viral Toronto TikTok warns about women's safety on the TTC

It wasn't too long ago when random attacks on the TTC felt like an almost daily occurrence, with news of commuters indiscriminately getting pushed onto subway tracks, assaulted, robbed, and stabbed constantly dominating headlines.

While recent statistics show that safety throughout the transit network is actually improving, one Toronto resident recently took to TikTok to warn other women in the city to stay alert while riding public transportation.

The video, uploaded by creator Veronica Skaia, has amassed over 1.3 million views and over 140,000 likes at the time of publication.

The same user made headlines just a few months ago for critiquing the city's dining scene amid the rising cost of living after she paid a staggering $33 for a salad at a Toronto restaurant.

"If you are a girl in Toronto riding public transit with your headphones in go ahead and take them out right now because let me tell you what the f*ck just happened to me," Skaia warns in the video.

"I'm getting off at Dundas station, I go to the doors, I'm about to get off the f*cking subway, and then I feel like this guy walk past behind me, and he's like mumbling under this breath," she continues.

Skaia goes on to say that while the man was walking behind her, two six-foot tall men moved out of the way, signalling to her that she needed "to pay attention" to what was happening around her.

"Tell me why as I'm about to get off literally standing there right in front of the doors I lock in and what do I hear right behind me? I hear 'I think I found someone to,'" she says, as she proceeds to mouth murder.

"And he's talking about me, the way I ran out of the TTC. Girlies in Toronto stay f*cking because the crazies are really out."

Toronto residents quickly poured in the comments section of the video to echo Skaia's warning, with many noting that they rarely ever ride public transportation while listening to music.

"Toronto girl here — hot tip. I leave headphones in so people don't talk to me but I'm not actually listening to anything. Super aware at all times. Stay safe," one comment reads.

"This was an everyday experience when I lived in Toronto. I was so scared to even go to work I had to just move," one person wrote.

"Girl please be safe!! Never wear headphones/earphones in public stay aware of your surroundings always and have your phone fully charged," another TikTok user said.

In June, a TTC report released through a City of Toronto dashboard revealed that enhanced safety and security incidents throughout the transit network were actually decreasing.

The indicators came after the implementation of $5 million in new initiatives and enhanced measures aimed at curbing the level of violence and improving community safety throughout the network.

According to the tracked dashboard data, the rate of offences against customers (per one million boardings) had decreased by 33 per cent since January 2023. The transit agency noted that the types of offences had also become less aggressive in nature, which indicated a positive impact of the initiatives implemented in response to security concerns throughout the transit network.

The dashboard shows that the rate of offences against TTC customers per one million boardings was 1.83 in January, a drop from the 2.24 rate seen in June 2023 and 2.34 rate recorded in January 2023.

Moreover, the rate of offences against TTC employees per 100 employees also decreased to 5.08 in January 2024, a drop from 8.69 in February 2023.

Despite this, it's clear that some Toronto residents continue to feel uneasy while taking the TTC.

"This is why I don’t take public transportation anymore," another comment under the TikTok reads. "I'd rather suffer and walk for an hour or splurge on Uber money — the safety is worth it."