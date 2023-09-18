Toronto restaurant scene called out after TikToker served 'foul and disgusting' $25 salad

A viral TikTok is calling out the Toronto dining scene after a woman paid $25 (not including taxes and tip) for a depressing Cobb salad at a popular local restaurant.

TikTok user Veronica Skaia shared a video on Sunday describing her overpriced salad, saying that the post was "not to spam and harass the restaurant," but instead "to scream into the void" after paying a substantial $33 for a salad, including taxes and a 20 per cent tip.

Instead of taking aim at the restaurant that served her the salad, Skaia uses the experience as a critique on Toronto's dining scene amid rising food and living costs.

Though the TikToker makes clear that she doesn't want to name the establishment in question, many familiar with the Toronto dining scene may recognize the restaurant being called out by its signature logo-emblazoned plates, which have the branding intentionally obscured in the video.

#torontorestaurants #torontotiktok #torontoeats ♬ original sound - Veronica @veronica.skaia This is not to spam and harass the restaurant this is to scream into the void ✨ and yes we still tip 20% because I will not be punishing the server for whatever in the hell was going on in the kitchen yesterday 💀Also jokes on me with tax and tip it was actually $34 😢 #greenscreen

Once again, taking care to not name and shame the establishment in question, Skaia says, "I'm not going to tell you guys where this was because I don't want you spamming the place and sh*tting on them, that's not what I do."

She explains that, "This is a Cobb salad that I ordered, ummm, $25 — the most expensive salad on the menu, mind you. With tax and tip, this came to like 33 f***ing dollars."

Skaia then goes on to describe the salad with adjectives including "foul" and "disgusting," to sum up the pallid pile of chicken, and calling it out for its complete lack of lettuce, and a questionable scoop of guacamole substituting for avocado chunks.

"That's the saddest cobb salad I've seen 😭," replied one commenter.

"Girl dinner but make it depressing and expensive 😔," reads another reply.

Skaia said in a reply to her own post that, despite her poor experience, she asked her server to pack the leftovers to go, "and said everything was amazing because I do not want conflict."

The critique on Toronto's dining scene comes just weeks after another viral TikTok, where a woman complained after being served canned fish and potato chips for $25 at a trendy Toronto bar.

Award-winning Toronto bar slammed for serving pricey canned food in viral video https://t.co/JTqN7Bf4Dx #Toronto — blogTO (@blogTO) August 30, 2023

In that viral incident, the TikTok user also took care not to name the establishment called out in the video, however, commenters were quick to point fingers and name names.

Reports of Toronto restaurant patrons unsatisfied with prices and quality come amid a downturn in in-person dining amid the rising cost of living and record-high inflation.

Recent data from online restaurant reservation service company OpenTable measured the weekly change in seated diners for 2023 versus 2022 in cities across North America.

Toronto restaurants see big decline in people dining in due to pullback in spending https://t.co/i9LQv882QY #Toronto — blogTO (@blogTO) September 14, 2023

And things aren't looking good for Toronto, with a 10 per cent year-over-year decline in in-person diners recorded during the first ten days of September.