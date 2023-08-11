City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto residents questioning safety of TTC again after man dies weeks after station attack

A 69-year-old man that was pushed to the ground during an attack at a TTC subway station last month has died in hospital, according to Toronto police. 

On Friday, July 7 just before 7 p.m., officers were called to Bloor subway station for an assault. It is alleged that the suspect approached a man and pushed him, causing him to fall to the ground. 

The victim was subsequently transported to hospital by paramedics, and the suspect was located and arrested by police. 

Lovingston Williams, of Toronto was initially charged with one count of aggravated assault and obstructing police, but his charges have now been upgraded after the victim, Menghsteab Araia, of Toronto, succumbed to his injuries on Friday, Aug. 4.

Williams is now facing one count of manslaughter and obstructing police. 

He appeared in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Aug. 9 to face the new charges. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

This most recent attack has Toronto residents questioning the safety of the TTC once again, with many claiming that they've made an effort to avoid the transit network altogether after an unprecedented surge in violent attacks. 

This isn't the first time a seemingly random attack has taken place at Bloor-Yonge subway station this year. On Feb. 19, another person was pushed by a man onto the subway tracks at the station.

The victim managed to climb back onto the platform uninjured, and the suspect eventually turned himself in to the police. 

