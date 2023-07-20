Nobody in Toronto seems to have any idea this TTC safety feature exists

Though the numbers show the TTC has gotten safer in recent months following a wave of what felt like near-daily incidents of random violence in the transit network, riders may still feel a little apprehensive —especially in light of new videos of yet another stabbing and a few other scary moments.

Along with making it easier for commuters to report misconduct and increasing staff and police presence across the system, the agency also vowed to extend cell service underground.

And, in response to the latest viral clip of a woman teetering on the edge of the subway platform at Bloor-Yonge station, the TTC is reminding residents of some crucial safety features that could save a life in such cases — features that many apparently had no idea existed.

How many lives could be saved with access to this information? — Miranda Knight (@mirandaknightH) July 19, 2023

People online seemed surprised to find out that there's an emergency switch to cut power located at the both ends of the designated waiting area at every station.

It not only immediately stops oncoming trains, but also prevents anyone at track level from getting electrocuted by the third rail.

HOW ABOUT POSTERS ON WHERE TO FIND AND HOW TO USE THESE POWER OFF SWITCH? — Joey (@i_am_joey) July 19, 2023

"I've used the TTC for decades and never knew about this switch," one person wrote on Wednesday when sharing the tip on Reddit, where a number of commenters said that they were likewise unaware of the option.

"This is critical knowledge that everyone who rides the subway needs to know," one person added.

"Ah so that’s what those are for. I’ve seen them but never bothered to actually read them," said another.

Wouldn't know without this public video announcement. Why the system wants to hide public news these digital days? — 🇨🇦Injured420 (@injured420) July 19, 2023

Others are also helping to explain how to properly identify and use the tool, which is on panels at both ends of every platform and marked with a blue light above it.

Some are warning, though, that trains can still coast without power and, if they're far enough into the station, may not be able to break in time to prevent injury or death to someone on the tracks.

A few are also joking that the knowledge of the device will prompt a new social media craze, as kids have already been venturing into subway tunnels and even onto transit vehicles for TikTok.

For anyone asking! The blue light on the wall at the end/beginning of every platform has this switch. pic.twitter.com/4uSgXE1nfv — Plateau Scorpio🙂 (@whosjayden) July 19, 2023

Transitgoers should also be aware of the yellow emergency alarm strips located above windows, near doors, at each end of all subway cars, as well as the public telephones and intercoms, to reach TTC staff that are located on all station platforms.

Full instructions on what to do in an emergency at a station, or on a bus, streetcar, or subway train is available on the TTC's website.