City
Becky Robertson
Posted 6 hours ago
The TTC is actually getting safer following horrifying crime streak

Posted 6 hours ago
For all those who have been afraid to take public transit in Toronto after what felt like a never-ending streak of violent incidents, it seems that things are actually getting safer on the city's subways, streetcars and buses.

For a number of months, random attacks on the TTC felt like an almost daily occurrence, with some commuters vowing to avoid our transit network for fear of getting pushed onto the tracksbottledknocked unconsciousstabbedlit on fire or otherwise assaulted like so many people had been.

After numerous injuries and even deaths from these disturbing crimes, the TTC upped both staff and police presence across the system and made it easier to report misconduct if and when it is witnessed.

It also enhanced the cleaning of stations, provided greater de-escalation training for employees, and added security guards, safety ambassadors and other personnel on the ground.

Some new figures released by the commission on Monday should also serve as a comfort to nervous riders.

"Safety and security incidents on transit are decreasing as a result of enhanced measures," the TTC writes in a news release touting its implementation of $5 million in changes to keep the public secure.

"The investments and the coordinated response between the city and the TTC are working to improve safety for riders and workers."

The data shows that the rate of offences against both TTC staff and customers has dropped since January, the latter by 33 per cent. The types of offences reported have also gotten "less aggressive in nature."

"This is an early indication of the positive impact of recent initiatives implemented in response to community safety and security concern," the doc continues.

Another key prong of the TTC's security initiatives is a partnership with Streets-to-Homes teams, who the transit agency says have made more than 2,000 site visits since January "resulting in individuals with complex needs being referred to shelters and being connected with mental health supports."

Unfortunately, despite this positive news, the same update shows that rider satisfaction has decreased by five per cent since January, and that major crime across all public transit in the city (not just the TTC, but GO Transit as well) has risen by 24 per cent.

Lead photo by

Jack Landau
