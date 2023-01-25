Yet another person has been stabbed in an attack on the TTC in Toronto

In what seems to be a never-ending saga of assaults occurring on the TTC, Toronto Police say a 16-year-old has been stabbed on a TTC bus in the area of Bloor Street West and Old Mill Trail.

The motive is currently unknown, however, police say the suspect was last seen running on Bloor Street West, described as medium build, in their 20s, wearing a blue mask and a black jacket with their hood up.

STABBING: UPDATE

Bloor St West + Old Mill Tr

- Police are on scene investigating

- The victim, a 16-year-old boy has been transported to hospital with serious injuries

- Anyone with info contact @TPS22Div 416-808-2222

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 25, 2023

Police state the victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The attack follows another incident early Wednesday morning, when Toronto Police responded to a call for two TTC employees being chased down with a syringe at Dundas subway station.

Only 24 hours earlier, a 20-year-old woman was stabbed on a TTC streetcar in the area of Spadina and Sussex Ave. Police have since charged 43-year-old Leah Valdez with attempted murder and several weapons offences.

It’s already proven that TTC a has little/no intention of stepping up security and maybe they’ve given up. It’s time for new management. — Freakazoid! (@FreakazoidReal) January 25, 2023

With the latest rash of assaults and injuries on Toronto's transit, riders are concerned more than ever with their safety on the TTC.

People are going to get to the point where they’re gonna start arming themselves when they ride the TTC — Gerry L (@lee_gerry) January 24, 2023

We’ll see what tomorrow brings, but for now, stay safe Toronto.