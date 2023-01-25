City
Kris Pangilinan
Yet another person has been stabbed in an attack on the TTC in Toronto

In what seems to be a never-ending saga of assaults occurring on the TTC, Toronto Police say a 16-year-old has been stabbed on a TTC bus in the area of Bloor Street West and Old Mill Trail.

The motive is currently unknown, however, police say the suspect was last seen running on Bloor Street West, described as medium build, in their 20s, wearing a blue mask and a black jacket with their hood up.

Police state the victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The attack follows another incident early Wednesday morning, when Toronto Police responded to a call for two TTC employees being chased down with a syringe at Dundas subway station.

Only 24 hours earlier, a 20-year-old woman was stabbed on a TTC streetcar in the area of Spadina and Sussex Ave. Police have since charged 43-year-old Leah Valdez with attempted murder and several weapons offences.

With the latest rash of assaults and injuries on Toronto's transit, riders are concerned more than ever with their safety on the TTC.

We’ll see what tomorrow brings, but for now, stay safe Toronto.

Lead photo by

Tom Weihmayr
