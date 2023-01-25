City
Suspect arrested for chasing TTC employees with syringe in latest shocking crime

There has been yet another shocking attack on Toronto's public transit system to start the work day, just the latest in a string of crimes that have left TTC riders feeling shaken.

Toronto Police report that a suspect has been arrested at Yonge and Dundas after chasing two TTC employees with a syringe.

The attack apparently took place at Dundas subway station at 7:34 a.m., police reporting that both transit workers were able to get away from their assailant unharmed, and that the suspect was taken into custody on the scene.

This morning's subway assault adds to the growing tally of violent crimes reported on the TTC, part of a crime wave that has riders questioning the safety of public transit in Canada's largest city.

Just yesterday, a woman was stabbed on a busy streetcar, and a group of four 13-year-old boys were charged in a swarming attack on a TTC employee that occurred Monday. On Saturday evening, another TTC operator was reportedly shot in the face with a BB gun in Scarborough while waiting to start her shift.

It is not yet known if this morning's attack at Yonge and Dundas was completely random like many other violent incidents in the past several months, though additional details are expected to emerge.

Jason Cook
