Four 13-year-old boys charged with assault after TTC employees attacked on bus

Toronto police have identified and charged four teen boys who, as part of a larger group of young people, are reported to have assaulted two TTC employees aboard a bus on Monday afternoon — an attack that the transit commission itself has described as a "despicable swarming."

All of the children arrested in relation to Monday's violent bus incident are 13 years old and male, according to police. Two 13-year-old boys face one count of assault each, while two face two counts of assault each.

"On Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 3:35 p.m., police received a call for an Assault in the Kennedy Road and Merrian Road area," reads a press release issued by the Toronto Police Service late Tuesday afternoon.

"It is alleged that there was an altercation between a group of boys on board a TTC bus. Two TTC employees who were on the bus were physically assaulted by the boys. The group of boys fled the area."

Police say the boys were identified through an extensive investigation and review of TTC video surveillance. They are expected to attend court in March.

It is not clear if authorities are seeking more suspects, but they say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers, which facilitates anonymous tips.

Police originally reported on Monday that "a group of 10-15 youths" had attacked multiple uniformed TTC employees on a bus in the area of Kennedy Road and Merrian Road in Scarborough.

The young people in question fled the area following the assault, the exact nature of whic has not yet been made public. Both employees are said to have sustained non life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Toronto residents were stunned to learn of another swarming-style attack involving youths, just over one month after eight teen girls allegedly stabbed a homeless man to death near Union Station on Dec. 18, 2022.

Police reported earlier this month that eight to ten teen girls (thought to be the same young women who stand charged with second-degree murder in the death of 59-year-old Ken Lee) had randomly attacked "several people" at multiple subway stations in December.

Canada's largest city has also witnessed what one Toronto Police inspector described as a "staggering" rise in carjackings and robberies involving youth.

"This year we've seen numbers that we haven't seen in quite a few years," said Inspector Rich Harris of the TPS Hold-Up Squad to the Toronto Star in December. "To put rhyme or reason why specifically we're seeing so many youths involved, there is some intelligence that would suggest that older persons obviously are facilitating this."