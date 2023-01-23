City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

ttc attack

TTC employees attacked by up to 15 youths aboard Toronto bus

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Police have reported yet another violent attack aboard a Toronto public transit vehicle Monday evening — this one allleged to have been caried out by a group of roughly one dozen minors against two TTC workers.

The Toronto Police Service issued an alert via Twitter just before 5 p.m. on Monday, reporting that "a group of 10-15 youths attacked 3 uniformed TTC employees on a bus" in the area of Kennedy Road and Merrian Road in Scarborough.

Police later clarified that the disturbing incident, which took place around 3:35 p.m. on Monday, involved the assault of two Toronto Transit Commission employees.

Police say that the youths in question fled the area following the attack, at which point police and TTC Special Constables attended the scene.

Fortunately, injuries sustained by the employees who were assaulted are said to be non-life-threatening. Anyone with information is asked to contact 41 Division of the Toronto Police Service at 416-808-4100.

"Toronto Police are investigating the despicable swarming/assault of two on-duty TTC employees this afternoon," wrote the transit commission in a statement just after 5:30 p.m.

"We will, as always, give police our full co-operation and any video we have. Attacks on transit employees are covered under a special provision of the Criminal Code."

Lead photo by

Stephen Gardiner
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Sex map of Canada reveals kinkiest cities and provinces and Ontario came out tops

TTC employees attacked by up to 15 youths aboard Toronto bus

Toronto neighbourhood is having a major problem with Canada Post mailboxes

Toronto driver uses sidewalk to blast through traffic in baffling video

Toronto dog adoptions just got a whole lot cheaper for the oldest shelter residents

Presto just expanded where you can pay with credit card or phone in Ontario

Environment Canada warns that Toronto will be blasted with 20 cm of snow this week

18-year-old Ontario lottery winner took a driving test just to get ID to claim prize